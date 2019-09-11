Haley Heads to Vegas with Clinched Playoff Berth

Justin Haley Notes:

Second Start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Best Start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: 13th (2019)

Best Finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: 10th (2019)

Only Current NXS Driver to Finish in the Top-10 at all 1.5 Mile Tracks in 2019

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: 13th (2019)

Best Finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: 4th (Austin Dillon, 2019)

Quotes:

“We just came off an awesome top five run at my hometown track of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This week we are in the final race of the regular season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. We went there a few months back in the spring. We are going back there now with a lot of data and set up notes to try and get a little better run than we did last time. We are going to try and take what we learned in Vegas at the last race and apply it to this race and hopefully gain some really good momentum for the playoffs next week at Richmond.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by CEO and owner of LeafFilter Gutter Protection®, Kaulig Capital and Kaulig Media, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively, finishing seventh (2016), 11th (2017) and 12th (2018). Maintaining their technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, Kaulig Racing™ has come to be one of the top-competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com .