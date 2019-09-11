How to Build a High Horsepower 1999-2004 Mustang GT

AmericanMuscle Technical Guides | High HP New Edge Mustangs

PAOLI, Pa. (September 11th, 2019) – The 1999-2004 Ford Mustang, referred to as the ‘New Edge’, is a part of the SN95 platform, spanning production from 1994-2004. New Edge Mustangs continue to be the go-to budget platform for those with the itch to go fast in a straight line or on the slalom. When building a high horsepower 99-04 Mustang GT, the right combination of engine accessories and supporting modifications can go a long way in keeping your engine running happily and in one piece.

AmericanMuscle’s (AM) High Horsepower 99-04 Mustang GT Tech Guide is the definitive source for anyone searching for information on how to build a beastly and reliable New Edge Mustang GT. From engine internals to electronics and forced induction, AM’s High HP New Edge Mustang Tech Guide’s table of contents includes everything from when it’s time to upgrade to an aluminum block to when it’s time to upgrade to a crate engine.

View it here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/high-horsepower-1999-2004-mustang-gt.html

