PRN, VSiN and NASCAR Partner to Bring Sports Betting Video Content to Race Fans

“Racers Odds” to Air on NASCAR.com to Break Down Betting Lines and Engage Fans Ahead of Each Week’s Race

Charlotte, NC and Las Vegas, NV – PRN and sports betting media company VSiN today with NASCAR announced a long term content partnership to bring sports betting video content directly to race fans at NASCAR.com. Illustrating its commitment to embracing legal sports betting to increase fan engagement, NASCAR will air “Racers Odds,” the most detailed breakdown of betting lines and head-to-head matchups ahead of each week’s race.

As part of the partnership, VSiN’s sports betting experts Jeff Cogliandro and Steve Makinen team up with PRN’s NASCAR analysts Jeff Hammond and John Roberts to deliver the actionable news and insights NASCAR fans and sports betting enthusiasts need to make more informed wagers. “Racers Odds” is a 60-minute show leading into the day’s race.

For NASCAR, the partnership provides the sport with another key channel to educate its fan base on the world of regulated sports betting.

“Sports betting presents a great opportunity for NASCAR to strengthen engagement with fans, so it’s important that we provide content that helps educate fans about this fast-evolving space,”said Scott Warfield, NASCAR managing director of gaming. “Elevating NASCAR gaming content is a critical area of focus for us, and PRN and VSiN are perfectly positioned to help us accomplish that goal during the most exciting portion of the stock car racing season – the NASCAR Playoffs.”

PRN also views the legalized gaming space as an exciting new tool to better engage motorsports fans.

“When the Supreme Court cleared the way to allow individual states to legalize sports wagering, we knew right away that we not only wanted to be in this space, but that we wanted to be the first to take the lead in what will be a bright and exciting new chapter for NASCAR, our fans, and a growing audience of motorsports wagerers,” said Gerry Horn, Senior Vice President and General Manager, PRN.

“We took our decades of knowledge in quality motorsports programming and went straight to the leaders in sports betting news, analysis and data at VSiN, and have combined to create our groundbreaking Betcast: Racers Odds.”

VSiN will leverage this partnership as an opportunity to develop even stronger relationships with betting-minded NASCAR fans – a group that is quickly flocking to the gaming space as the industry continues to grow across the country.

“NASCAR truly understands the impact sports betting will have on fan engagement and has embraced it,” said Brian Musburger, founder and CEO of VSiN. “We’re excited to partner with NASCAR and PRN to deliver credible sports betting information. With a passionate fan base, no sport is better positioned to capitalize on legal sports betting than NASCAR.

Racers Odds will kick off its coverage of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs this weekend with information and insights leading up to the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting at 6 P.M. ET, Sunday, September, 15th on NASCAR.com, VSiN.com and SiriusXM Satellite Radio (Sirius 216, XM 201, App Channel 965).

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, Inc. (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States. NASCAR consists of three national series (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), three regional series, one local grassroots series, three international series and the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. Based in Daytona Beach, Fla., with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About PRN

Performance Racing Network (PRN), a subsidiary of Speedway Motorsports, Inc., is one of two NASCAR licensed multi-broadcast radio networks which markets, produces and distributes motorsports programming 365 days a year. PRN broadcasts 12 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races and qualifying sessions, twelve NASCAR Xfinity Series events and co-produces the NASCAR races from the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In addition to live race coverage, the network also offers a full lineup of nationally syndicated studio programming including: “Fast Talk presented by Toyota”, “O’Reilly Auto Parts Pit Reporters”, “Garage Pass”, “zMax Racing Country”, “At the Track” and “Nitro Notes presented by WIX Filters”. Visit GoPRN.com for more information.

About VSiN

VSiN (Vegas Stats & Information Network) is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who bet on sports and make gambling a multibillion-dollar industry.

Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, VSiN informs and entertains these consumers whenever and wherever they want. Fans can access VSiN content through a dedicated SiriusXM Radio channel (204), fuboTV, Sling TV, NESN, MSG networks, VSiN.com, mobile and social.

VSiN’s newsroom studio is located in the sports book at the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa in Las Vegas