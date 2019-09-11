Sadler prepared to hang his helmet following Saturday’s race at Las Vegas

Elliott Sadler Notes:

13-Career Starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Best NXS Start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: 1st (2012)

Best NXS Finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: 3rd (2012)

Career Starts: 854 (NASCAR Top-Tier Series)

Career Top 10s: 305 (NASCAR Top-Tier Series)

Career Laps Led: 3,596 (NASCAR Top-Tier Series)

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: 13th (Spring 2019)

Best Finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: 4th (Spring 2019)

Quote:

“Alright guys, pretty emotional week for me. (I’m) going into my last ever time of buckling up the helmet as a professional racecar driver. I’ve got a lot on my mind. A lot of emotions, a lot of memories. I know this is the final time I’ll put my seat belt on and take a green flag of a NASCAR event. It’s a lot to go through, but I also want to put my best foot forward and end on a strong note as well. I can’t thank Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice and everyone at Kaulig Racing for giving me this opportunity to be a part of their team. And I definitely can’t thank Nutrien Ag Solutions enough for their support of my career, my final race. What they’ve done with Ross Chastain to put him on the map has been wonderful. It was good to see those guys win at Daytona. But the paint scheme – that was a good surprise. I appreciate you guys so much for doing that. It means a lot to me and my family. That paint scheme really helped kick start my career in the right direction. (It’s) kinda what we were known for back in the day. Thank you guys for giving up your paint scheme and your look – kudos to you guys. Thank you for that. We’ll try to do you right and do you proud and go out on top with a bang at Las Vegas.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by CEO and owner of LeafFilter Gutter Protection®, Kaulig Capital and Kaulig Media, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively, finishing seventh (2016), 11th(2017) and 12th(2018). Maintaining their technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, Kaulig Racing™ has come to be one of the top-competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.