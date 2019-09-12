Las Vegas Analysis: TV coverage, start times, who to watch

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend for the South Point 400 where 16 drivers will face off against each other in Round 1 of the Playoffs.

This will be the first event of the three-race Round of 16. The point totals have been reset with the regular-season winner Kyle Busch at the top with a 15-point advantage.

Brad Keselowski is the defending race winner. He has three wins, six top fives, eight top 10s and two poles at the 1.5-mile track. Of the active drivers who have won at Las Vegas, all six of them are also former Cup Series champions. Kyle Busch (1 win), Kevin Harvick (2 wins), Jimmie Johnson (4 wins), Joey Logano (1 win), and Martin Truex Jr. (1 win) have all been to victory lane at Vegas.

Las Vegas is the last chance to make the Playoffs for the Xfinity Series drivers and where the 12-driver field will be set. Ross Chastain won the event last year.

Tyler Reddick is hoping to walk away with the regular-season championship after the race and he only needs 11 points to clinch it. He has three starts at the track with one top-10 finish.

The Gander Outdoors Truck Series will close out their first championship round and narrow their playoff field from eight to six drivers. Brett Moffitt won the first two races of the Round Of 8 securing his spot in the next round. Grant Enfinger will return to defend his 2018 win.

Please see the complete schedule below. All times are Eastern.

Friday, Sept. 13

11:05 a.m.: Truck Series Final Practice – No TV

3:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series First Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

4:35 p.m.: Cup Series First Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

5:35 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – Impound/Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions – FS1

6:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Final Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

7:30 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

9 p.m.: Truck Series World of Westgate Las Vegas 200 – (Stages 30/60/134 Laps = 201 Miles) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Saturday, Sept. 14

2:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – Impound/Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

4:05 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Impound/Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions – NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Rhino Pro Trucks Outfitters 300 – (Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 300 Miles) NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, Sept. 15

7 p.m.: Cup Series South Point 400 – (Stages 80/160/267 Laps = 400.5 Miles) NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio