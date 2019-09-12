Roush Fenway Weekly Advance – Las Vegas II

Playoff Opener on Tap for Newman at Las Vegas this Weekend

For the first time in 13 years, the No. 6 team has qualified for the NASCAR Playoffs after Ryan Newman and the team raced their way in through the first 26 races, culminating last week at Indy. His Championship hunt begins this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the first of three races in the opening round. RFR boasts 16 wins all-time in the Entertainment Capital of the World, having finished in the top-10 in more the half of the races it has competed in at the track.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sunday, Sept. 15 | 7 p.m. ET

NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Oscar Mayer Bacon Ford Mustang

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 SunnyD Ford Mustang

No. 6 Team Snap 13-Year Streak with Playoff Berth

Newman and the No. 6 team made history last weekend, becoming the first No. 6 team in 13 years to qualify for the NASCAR Playoffs. 2006 marked the last time the No. 6 car made NASCAR’s version of the postseason, when Mark Martin went on to finish ninth in the standings that season.

Early JACKpot

Roush Fenway hit the Vegas jackpot right off the bat, winning the inaugural Cup event at Las Vegas in 1998. Mark Martin led 82 laps in the victory that served as a sweeping day for Roush Fenway.

Inaugural Sweep

Roush Fenway placed all five of its Cup entries inside the top-10 of that inaugural Las Vegas Cup race in 1998, including three inside the top five, four inside the top six, one in the winners circle and the runner up (6 – 1st, 99 – 2nd, 26 – 4th, 16 – 6th and 97 – 10th).

Continued Success

Roush Fenway Racing won the first three Cup races at LVMS from ‘98-’00, with Jeff Burton winning back-to-back events in ’99 and ’00. Roush Fenway also took three of the first nine Xfinity Series events at LVMS.

Victory Lane at Vegas

In addition to the first three Sprint Cup races at LVMS, Roush Fenway again found the winners’ circle in 2003 and 2004 at the 1.5-mile track with Matt Kenseth. Carl Edwards took the checkered flag at the 2008 and 2011 events to give RFR seven Cup wins at Las Vegas with four different drivers.

Back to Back at Vegas

Roush Fenway has won back-to-back Cup races at LVMS on two separate occasions in ’99-’00 and ’03-04’ and once in the Xfinity Series in ‘99 and ‘00.

Across the Board at Vegas

All in all, Roush Fenway Racing has tallied 16 total NASCAR wins, while turning 36,000+ laps in NASCAR action at LVMS for 54,129 miles, while leading over 2,600 laps at the track in NASCAR’s top three divisions. At the same time the organization has finished inside the top 10 in 50 percent of its 172 NASCAR starts at LVMS.

Where They Rank

· Ryan Newman raced his way into the 2019 NASCAR Playoffs at Indy last weekend, finishing eighth in the Brickyard 400 to make it in as the 16th driver. His point totals for the final 10 races reset to 2000 points as the first round features Las Vegas, Richmond and the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., enters the final 10-race stretch 21st in points.

Roush Fenway Las Vegas Wins

1998 Martin Cup

1999 Burton Cup

2000 Burton Cup

2003 Kenseth Cup

2004 Kenseth Cup

2008 Edwards Cup

2011 Edwards Cup

1999 Martin NXS

2000 Burton NXS

2002 Burton NXS

2005 Martin NXS

2009 Biffle NXS

2012 Stenhouse NXS

1997 Ruttman NGOTS

1999 Biffle NGOTS

2007 Kvapil NGOTS

By the Numbers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

88 7 21 39 1 21743 1262 17.8 14.9 32614.5

57 6 19 37 7 10683 1179 11.4 12.1 16024.5

27 3 7 11 1 3660 234 10.3 15.9 5490

172 16 47 87 9 36086 2675 15.4 13.8 54129