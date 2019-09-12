Weekend Schedule for Las Vegas

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend where 16 drivers will face off against each other in Round 1 of the Playoffs. Brad Keselowski is the defending race winner.

Las Vegas is the last chance to make the Playoffs for the Xfinity Series drivers and where the 12-driver field will be set. Ross Chastain won the event last year.

The Gander Outdoors Truck Series will close out their first championship round and narrow their playoff field from eight to six drivers. Grant Enfinger will return to defend his 2018 win.

Please see the complete schedule below. All times are Eastern.

Friday, Sept. 13

11:05 a.m.: Truck Series Final Practice – No TV

3:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series First Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

4:35 p.m.: Cup Series First Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

5:35 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – Impound/Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions – FS1

6:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Final Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

7:30 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

9 p.m.: Truck Series World of Westgate Las Vegas 200 – (Stages 30/60/134 Laps = 201 Miles) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Saturday, Sept. 14

2:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – Impound/Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

4:05 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Impound/Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions – NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Rhino Pro Trucks Outfitters 300 – (Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 300 Miles) NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, Sept. 15

7 p.m.: Cup Series South Point 400 – (Stages 80/160/267 Laps = 400.5 Miles) NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

