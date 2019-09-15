GMS Racing NXS Las Vegas Recap

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 23 Berry’s Manufacturing Chevrolet Camaro

START: 11th

FINISH: 8th

POINTS: 12th

Notes & Quotes:—

– Nemechek fought with a tight-handling No. 23 machine majority of the 200-lap event. Nemechek raced within the top-10 most of the day but a late green flag pit stop on lap 168 for fuel resulted in an eighth-place finish, one lap down.

– Nemechek finished seventh in Stage One and ninth in Stage Two.

– Nemechek secured his spot into the NASCAR Playoffs after his eighth-place finish tonight at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This marks his and GMS Racing’s first Xfinity Series Playoff berth.

– This is Nemechek’s 13th top-10 of the 2019 season.

– Nemechek is currently scored in the 12th-position in the driver standings with a total of 2,000 points.

“It was a decent race. We just needed strategy to work out better there at the end. I believe we had a top-six car all day and that’s where we ran most of the day. A huge shout out to all of my guys. We’ve have had a rough few weeks and I’m glad we can put all of that behind us. We will carry this momentum into next weekend for the first round of the Playoffs at Richmond and do our best to get locked into the Round of 8.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer and super late models with Toni Breidinger. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net//.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.