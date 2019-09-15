RCR Post Race Report – Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300

Tyler Reddick and No. 2 TAME the BEAST Team Wins and Clinches the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular-Season Championship at Las Vegas

Finish: 1st

Start: 4th

Points: 1st

“We set out today to clinch the regular-season championship and did just that and more. This is a huge accomplishment for everyone at RCR and ECR Engines and all the work they’ve put in this year. We have been focusing on Playoff points over the last few weeks, trying to capitalize on them as much as possible, so this will be a nice bonus to help kick off our title run at Richmond Raceway next week. On top of it all, we were able to pull off the win tonight. We fought with the balance of our No. 2 TAME the BEAST Camaro all race long and knew we weren’t the strongest with that tonight, so when the opportunity came out late in the third stage to pit off sequence and fill up on fuel to try to win it on fuel mileage, we took it. That last 60 or so laps were nerve-wracking, but we saved just enough to make it and still do a burnout. This is a huge team win, and I’m so proud of everyone on this No. 2 team. What a great way to close the regular season and head into the Playoffs.”-Tyler Reddick