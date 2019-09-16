RCR Post Race Report – South Point 400

Austin Dillon and the Bass Pro Shops / Tracker Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Team Earn 12th-Place Finish in Las Vegas

Finish: 12th

Start: 7th

Points: 21st

“Man, I wish this race was during the day. Our Bass Pro Shops Chevy was so good while the sun was out. I was a little tight off turn 4 when Stage 1 ended, but didn’t really need any adjustments. As the sun set, I lost stability and struggled in traffic. We used the stage break to make additional changes trying to free up my Camaro ZL1 as it still lacked forward drive. When the caution came out on Lap 180, we pitted to take another swing at loosening up this Chevy. Unfortunately, we had an uncontrolled tire penalty but it did allow us to come back down pit road to top off with fuel and adjust on the car more. We got the car better and made a good strategy to stay out for track position during a late caution to pick up additional spots. I’m proud of this No. 3 Bass Pro Shops team for the work this weekend. We unloaded fast, qualified in the top 10, and were good at the start of the race. We will continue to work on this set up to get it right, but now, it’s on to Richmond.” -Austin Dillon

Daniel Hemric Collects 17th-Place Finish In Cessna Chevrolet at

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Finish: 17th

Start: 6th

Points: 25th

“We made big strides from practice with this No. 8 Cessna Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. After qualifying, I had high expectations headed into the race. When the sun was out the car was just way too tight throughout the first run. Our handling balance would swing a lot from being really tight and then halfway through the run it was like a light switch and I would get super, super loose. We got that better throughout the race and back to where I could run more throttle, which allowed us to move forward into the top 10 and be more aggressive on restarts and make some hay during those time. On that last green flag stop we just got a little too free to where I couldn’t make the most time coming off pit road and just struggled a bit on that last run. All-in-all, proud of these guys for never giving up throughout the weekend. We have nine more chances to go out and do something special as a group and that’s the goal moving forward.” -Daniel Hemric