Talladega Superspeedway and Clyde May’s Whiskey Extend Partnership, Introduce Clyde May’s Courtyard in Brand-New Talladega Garage Experience Debuting this October

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Talladega Superspeedway today announced that it has extended its partnership with Clyde May’s Whiskey and is introducing the “Clyde May’s Courtyard” that will be located in the brand-new Talladega Garage Experience, set to debut this October during the NASCAR Playoffs Weekend (Oct. 11-13) featuring the 1000Bulbs.com 500 and the Sugarlands Shine 250.

The Clyde May’s Courtyard (formerly known as the Beer Garden) will be a 10,000 square-foot area, perfect for fans to congregate, relax and grab delicious Clyde May’s Alabama Style Whiskey and Clyde May’s Straight Bourbon Whiskey with signature cocktails including the popular “Alabama Mule.”

It will be located just outside the Open Air Social Club, the centerpiece of the interactive Talladega Garage Experience, the prominent area of the Transformation Infield Project presented by Graybar. The mammoth 35,000-square-foot building will be lined on both sides by two garages that will house the top 22 drivers (11 in each) in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Fans will receive exclusive access inside all of the Monster Energy Cup garage bays via an “up-close” fan viewing walkway where they will be just feet away from where the drivers and teams prepare the cars during race weekend.

Clyde May’s Whiskey, the “Official State Spirit of Alabama,” has been a partner of the 2.66-mile track since 2016 when the Clyde May’s Whiskey Tower Tavern was added in the center of the Tri-Oval Tower. Fans can still quench their thirst at the Clyde May’s Whiskey Tower Tavern as it will remain. The addition of the Clyde May’s Courtyard continues the long-standing tradition of bringing the best southern hospitality to the great fans of Talladega Superspeedway.

Fans with a Talladega Garage Experience admission can also enjoy FREE Wi-Fi, incredible $4 or less Value-Priced Concessions, a Kids Zone, Game Zone, entertainment stage for local music, Driver Q&A’s and other interviews, social areas, Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations after each race, as well as Sunday pre-race ceremonies and Driver Introductions at the Start-Finish line and much more!

The Sugarlands Shine 250 for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series will kick off the track’s 50th Anniversary, action-packed weekend on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 12:30 p.m. CDT. The anchor event, the 1000Bulbs.com 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, is scheduled for a 1 p.m. CDT start on Sunday, Oct. 13. Both will serve as key playoff events in each series.

For more information or tickets for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 or the Sugarlands Shine 250, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

Fans can learn more about the Transformation Infield Project presented by Graybar and view the progress 24/7 via the construction cam by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation. For all things on the Talladega Garage Experience, log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-7223 (RACE).

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway – which will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles) as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members, first responders, teachers and educators. The historic venue, which opened in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on event weekends and renowned Talladega Blvd., home of the “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and numerous pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

The track, along with its parent company, International Speedway Corporation, announced last year Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project presented by Graybar. The approximate $50 million redevelopment endeavor is part of ISC’s long-term capital allocation plan and reinvestment into its major motorsports complexes. The project, highlighted by a one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, will feature “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield. Full completion of the modernized project is scheduled for October 2019. Fans can learn more about the project and view the progress 24/7 via the construction cam by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation.