Almeria is site of day one testing for W Series selection

Already looking forward to the 2020 season is the Formula W Series which consists of 20 female racers hoping to make a name for themselves. However, unlike all other motorsports, there are rides that open up at the end of the season and leave some vacancies.

2019 marked the first season for the series. The series has six races throughout the year that take place in Hockenheim, Germany, with race 2 in Belgium, the third race in Italy, race 4 in Norisring, Germany and the fifth race in The Netherlands. The series ends with the championship race at Brands Hatch in the United Kingdom.

As the season wrapped up not too long ago, the series is now focusing on 2020 with the second annual driver selection test. In the selection test, the 12 drivers that competed in the 2019 season are invited to come back for the second season. That will leave just eight open spots on the 20 car grid.

The selection test will bring in 14 new drivers that are hoping to race in the 2020 season. Those drivers include Abbie Eaton and Abbie Munro from the United Kingdom, Anna Inotsume from Japan, Ayla Agren from Norway, Belen Garcia from Spain, Bruna Tomaselli from Brazil, Cheslea Herbet from New Zealand, Courtney Crone and Hannah Grisham from the United States, Gabriela Jilkova from the Czech Republic, famous sports car driver Katherine Legge, Michelle Gatting from Denmark and Nerea Marti from Spain to round out the 14 new drivers.

Returning to the grid via invite is the first series champion Jamie Chadwick along with Beitske Visser, Alice Powell, Marta Garcia, Emma Kimilainen, Fabienne Wohlwend, Miki Koyama, Sarah Moore, Vicky Piria, Tasmin Pepper, Jess Hawkins and Sabre Cook.

Monday was the first day of the selection test held in Almeria, Spain, as the drivers took to the course. In big news, Formula 2 Tatiana Calderon was present at the track as well to see what the W Series was all about. The only driver who did not participate in day 1 testing on Monday was Katherine Legge as she had other commitments. However, she was at the track Tuesday and will be there on Wednesday, as well, to participate in the last day of testing.