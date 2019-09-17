Another Record-Breaking Year for Bobby Labonte Foundation Charity Bike Ride

Annual Fundraiser Welcomes More Than 400 Riders, Nets $50,000

HIGH POINT, N.C. – (September 17, 2019) – The Bobby Labonte Foundation, founded by NASCAR Champion and Hall of Fame race car driver and High Point businessman Bobby Labonte, set another new record for participation, with more than 400 riders joining the annual Bobby Labonte Foundation Charity Bike Ride on September 7. The weekend’s activities raised a total of $50,000 for this year’s charity grant recipients: High Point LEAP, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont, Inc. and High Point Swim Club.



The funds were raised through sponsorships, rider registration fees, participant fundraising, and a cocktail party and silent auction hosted by Markor, which sold out again this year. It was the ninth year for the foundation’s Charity Bike Ride, which has continued to grow its participation numbers. The organizations receiving donations applied for grants through the Bobby Labonte Foundation earlier this year, and align with the foundation’s mission to help build stronger foundations for children and families in the Triad area.

“We are thrilled about the turnout for my annual Charity Bike Ride,” said Bobby Labonte. “It was a community effort by the volunteers who organized everything, the sponsors who supported us and the participants who fundraised and rode with us. Even the organizations receiving our grants volunteered the day of the Charity Bike Ride. We are so proud to be part of the High Point community and humbled to be able to help children and families by donating $50,000 to these local non-profits.”



The schedule featured two new events this year, the Mayor’s Ride, a free ride through the streets of downtown High Point with Mayor Jay Wagner, and FamFest, presented by Ilderton Dodge Chrysler Jeep. Children and families from around the area joined in the FamFest fun at the Mendenhall Transportation Terminal, which featured a NASCAR race car simulator, bounce houses, a dunk tank, games, food, face painting, local vendors and free hot dogs from Cook Out.



“The Bobby Labonte Foundation brought another successful event to our great city,” said Tim Ilderton, CEO of Ilderton Chrysler Dodge Jeep. “Their cocktail party and silent auction, highlighting the newest furniture building, Markor, was an event many High Pointers enjoyed. Congratulations to Kristin and Bobby Labonte, they have truly made a difference in our children’s future security and education. Ilderton was proud to be a part of this event.”



The week before the ride, the Bobby Labonte Foundation once again held a kids’ bike build and surprise giveaway. 50 bikes donated by Colavita went to children in the Guilford County Guardian ad Litem program, and the foundation provided new helmets.



For more information about the Bobby Labonte Foundation, the Charity Bike Ride, or to become a future sponsor, visit bobbylabontefoundation.org.

About Bobby Labonte Foundation

The Bobby Labonte Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by NASCAR champion, Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductee and businessman Bobby Labonte in 2003. The Bobby Labonte Foundation vision is a cohesive community in which parents and families are empowered to fulfill children’s needs and together find joy, love and happiness. The Bobby Labonte Foundation works in partnership with the local community and community organizations to empower parents, families and children to build a strong foundation for children’s futures. For more information, visit www.bobbylabontefoundation.org or follow the Bobby Labonte Foundation on Facebook.