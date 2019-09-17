How To Pick Tonneau Covers For Your 2019 RAM 1500 (VIDEO)

Truck Bed Covers Explained – The Haul

PAOLI, Pa. (September 17th, 2019) – For 2019, RAM announced the release of their new fifth-generation RAM 1500, not to be confused with the 2019 RAM 1500 Classic. For the foreseeable future, RAM will continue to produce their ‘classic’ fourth generation pickup alongside their new fifth-generation RAM quarter-ton truck.

“There’s a tonneau cover out there for everyone: from soft and hard roll ups, the tri-fold, to the more intricate ones with more bells and whistles like the retractable and hard shell. It all comes down to what features you want out of a bed cover, how much you’re looking to spend, and what you’ll be using your truck for!”—Adam Maqboul

Since the fifth-generation RAM 1500 is dimensionally different than its predecessor, the all-new 2019 RAM brings a new generation of truck parts and fitment to AmericanTrucks’ RAM Parts catalog. Truck Bed Covers, sometimes referred to as Tonneau Covers, are a popular first purchase in truck exterior accessories. In this video, host Adam Maqboul selects five 2019 RAM 1500 Bed Covers to discuss, compare, and put to the test.

Truck Bed Covers featured: Truxedo TruXport Soft Roll-up Tonneau Cover, Truxedo Sentry Hard Roll-Up Bed Cover, BAK Industries BAKFlip FiberMax Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover, Pace Edwards JackRabbit Retractable Bed Cover, & UnderCover Elite Hinged Tonneau Cover.

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/the-haul-ram-september2019.html

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About AmericanTrucks

AmericanTrucks is regarded as one of the best, most reliable online aftermarket retailers providing Ford F-150 parts and accessories in addition to F250, Silverado, Sierra, and RAM. Catering to the needs and demands of late-model truck owners and enthusiasts, AmericanTrucks provides the best parts with support from genuine truck experts. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanTrucks is dedicated to offering the truck community with the highest quality of parts and customer service. Please visit https://www.americantrucks.com for more information.