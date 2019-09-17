Matt DiBenedetto – No. 95 Toyota Express Maintenance Toyota Camry Preview

Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway

No. 95 Toyota Express Maintenance Toyota Camry Notes:

DIBENEDETTO BY THE NUMBERS: In nine Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career starts at Richmond, Matt DiBenedetto has an average start of 29.1, an average finish of 30.3 and he’s completed 3,526 of 3,613 (97.6 percent) career laps at the 0.75-mile Virginia track.

RACE INFO: The Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway (0.75-mile) begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 21st. The race will be broadcast live on NBCSN, Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio.

DiBenedetto’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Richmond:

Date Event: S F Laps Status

04/26/15 Toyota Owners 400 37 37 394/400 Running

09/12/15 Federated Auto Parts 400 33 36 390/400 Running

04/24/16 Toyota Owners 400 36 30 399/400 Running

09/10/16 Federated Auto Parts 400 25 37 352/407 Crash

04/30/17 Toyota Owners 400 32 28 400/400 Running

09/09/17 Federated Auto Parts 400 25 31 400/404 Running

04/21/18 Toyota Owners 400 27 16 402/402 Running

09/22/18 Federated Auto Parts 400 27 34 391/400 Running

04/13/19 Toyota Owners 400 20 24 398/400 Running

Races Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles

Cumulative 9 0 0 0 0

DiBenedetto’s 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

27 0 3 6 0 152 21.1 19.2

DiBenedetto’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

167 0 3 10 0 175 29.5 27.4

From the Driver’s Seat:

Matt DiBenedetto: “Looking ahead to this weekend at Richmond, it’s a track that is more of a strong suit for us as a team since it is a short track. I enjoy the fact that this weekend at Richmond drivers will need to lay off the gas, use the brake pedal, and that we slide around a bit more than other tracks. When we raced there earlier in the season, we learned that track position meant more there than it has in the past, so driving through the field was more challenging than before. Even though it’s a short track, we’re very grip-limited in the corner at Richmond, so dirty air was a big deal in the spring race. It made for a challenging day if you happened to have any problems during the race where you would’ve gotten stuck back in the field. Richmond is a better type of track for us than the 1.5-mile ones since we’ve typically been faster at the short tracks so far this year.”

From the Pit Box:

Mike Wheeler: “Richmond is as challenging of a short track as Loudon and Phoenix since each one of those tracks has their own unique characteristics. Even though it’s one of the smaller tracks, the aero contribution Richmond has because of the speed versus banking combined with the tire combination, is definitely a challenge. Richmond is only slightly bigger than Martinsville, but it reacts more like an intermediate track. Tire falloff can be substantial at Richmond and that can make for good racing, however, there’s not many multiple grooves that are really preferred so you can find it difficult to pass. Everyone has improved their packages since the spring race as it was one of the earlier short track races of the season. Practice was also cut short when we raced there in the spring due to rain and we found that if you were off to start, you generally didn’t get enough time on track to be able to catch back up which happened to our group. So hopefully some of the stuff we’ve learned through the summer with our success at Loudon we can apply this weekend at Richmond to hopefully be a few steps better.”

No. 95 Toyota Camry Team:

Driver: Matt DiBenedetto Crew Chief: Mike Wheeler

Car Chief: Greg Emmer Spotter: Doug Campbell

Engineer: J.R. Houston Engineer: Etienne Cliche

Mechanic: Bill Mares Mechanic: Matt Kimball

Shock Specialist: Sean Studer Mechanic: Zach Marquardt

Tire Specialist: Tony Ramirez Jackman: Charles Thacker

Fueler: Bailey Walker Rear Changer: Deven Youker

Front Changer: Jason Charles Tire Carrier: Chris Hall

Hauler Driver: Damon Lopez Pit Support: Brian Eastland

