NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Power Rankings – Las Vegas II

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series returned on-track this past Friday night for the final race in the Round of 8. The World of Westgate 200 featured an action-packed race and left a lot of playoff drivers in trouble. However, it saw one driver break through and quite possibly surprised some race fans who were not expecting him to win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.



Here are this week’s power rankings following the second Las Vegas Truck Series race of the season.

