WILLIAM BYRON MAKING APPEARANCE IN IGNITION GARAGE

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Sept. 17, 2019) – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff driver William Byron will participate in a Q&A session in Ignition Garage on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Byron, who is in his second season at Hendrick Motorsports, won his first NASCAR Gander Outdoors Series race at Kansas Speedway in 2016. The 21-year-old has captured the Rookie of the Year award in all three of NASCAR’s national series, and won the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship. Earlier this season, Byron started on the pole for the Daytona 500, his first career pole in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Byron is currently ninth in the point standings heading into this weekend’s race.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff driver Clint Bowyer will also participate in a Q&A session in Ignition Garage.

In addition to the Q&A sessions, fans with an Ignition Garage hospitality ticket will get a tour of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage, a souvenir gift, food and beverage, and more. Ignition Garage tickets must be accompanied by a grandstand ticket or RV wristband.

Tickets for Ignition Garage hospitality are currently on sale by calling 866.460.RACE (7223), online at www.kansasspeedway.com/tickets and at the Kansas Speedway Ticket Office Monday – Friday from 9 AM – 5 PM.

Kansas Speedway, a premier motorsports facility in the Midwest, hosts two NASCAR race weekends a year, in addition to hosting approximately 200 other events throughout the year. Kansas Speedway’s first race weekend of the season is in May with the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series under the lights. In the fall, the NASCAR playoffs return in with the NASCAR XFINITY Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. To purchase tickets, call 866.460.RACE (7223) or log onto www.kansaspeedway.com.

General parking is always free at Kansas Speedway and fans can bring in one 14x14x14-inch soft-sided cooler with their favorite food and beverages.

Fans can follow Kansas Speedway on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kansasspeedway, Twitter (@kansasspeedway), Instagram (kansasspeedway) and Snapchat (kansasspeedway).