Eibach Sportline Lowering Spring Giveaway

Win 1 of 5 Sportline Lowering Springs Kits for your Mustang

PAOLI, Pa. (September 18th, 2019)— Established in 1951, Eibach is known for being a world leader in automotive performance suspension technology. With a variety of offerings available in the automotive aftermarket, it makes sense that Eibach is one of the most popular Mustang brands in AmericanMuscle’s (AM) catalog. To celebrate, Eibach and AM have teamed forces for the month of September to giveaway five sets of Eibach Sportline Lowering Spring Kits to five lucky Mustang owners.

Now until September 30th, Mustang owners can visit Eibach’s brand page on AM and enter daily for their chance to take home one (1) of five (5) Sportline Lowering Spring Kits. AM will select five winners at random, one from each week, announcing the winner on or around October 7th, 2019. Enter daily, enter often for your best chance to take home some fresh Mustang suspension for your 1979 to current model year Ford Mustang.

Enter Daily Here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/eibach.html

About AmericanMuscle

Starting out in 2003, AmericanMuscle quickly rose to be one of the leading aftermarket Mustang parts providers in the business. With the addition of Challenger accessories in 2018, AmericanMuscle provides the most sought-after products, and fast shipping. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanMuscle is dedicated to offering the Mustang and Challenger communities with the highest level of customer service. Please visit http://www.AmericanMuscle.com for more information.