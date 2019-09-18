LeithCars.com to Partner with Richard Petty Motorsports at the Charlotte Motor Speedway

WELCOME, N.C. (September 18, 2019)-LeithCars.com, one of the most recognized websites in North Carolina for new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, announced today a partnership with Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM). As part of the agreement, the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will carry the LeithCars.com brand as the primary partner in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 29 with driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.

The only road course race of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will debut the LeithCars.com-Richard Petty Motorsports partnership. The Raleigh, N.C.,-based LeithCars.com has partnership history at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) in 2018. LeithCars.com is also a supporter of grassroots racing.

“In 1969 Richard Petty posted his 100th NASCAR victory, and Leith Automotive sold its first car in Raleigh, North Carolina,” a LeithCars.com spokesman said. “Fifty years later, and with 30 plus automobile dealerships, LeithCars.com is extremely honored to be the primary partner of Richard Petty Motorsports’ No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with driver Bubba Wallace Jr., at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL on September 29.”

With popular customer testimonials claiming “it’s easier here,” LeithCars.com consolidates and simplifies ways to search thousands of hand-picked cars, trucks and SUVs, including through text and voice-searches. Thanks to the partnership with LeithCars.com, Wallace will feel the extra support while navigating the 17-turn course which combines the high-banks of the traditional oval at the Charlotte Motor Speedway with its newly designed infield road course.

The driver of the No. 43 LeithCars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Petty Motorsports has one start in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at the 2.28-mile road course at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Wallace posted a 36th -place finish at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL on September 30, 2018. The 25-year old has five starts on road courses in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

The Bank of America ROVAL 400 will be broadcast live on NBC and NBC Sports Live on Sunday, September 29 at 2:30 p.m. (EDT). It will also broadcast live at 1:30 p.m. (EDT) on the Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About LeithCars.com

LeithCars.com is one of the most recognized websites in North Carolina for consumers searching for new, used, and certified pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Leith, Inc., is the parent company, operating over 30 automobile franchises representing 24 automotive brands throughout Raleigh, Cary, Wendell, and Aberdeen.

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. RPM is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup history with 273 wins and has business partnerships with national and global leaders. Today the race operation fields the famed No. 43 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with driver Bubba Wallace. The team is headquartered in Welcome, N.C. and is supported by primary partners United States Air Force and World Wide Technology.

For additional information, news and the latest updates, please visit www.richardpettymotorsports.com or connect with RPM on Facebook (Richard Petty Motorsports), Twitter (@RPMotorsports) or Instagram (@richardpettymotorsports).