RCR Event Preview – Richmond Raceway

Richard Childress Racing’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series history at Richmond Raceway … Richard Childress has nine Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victories as a car owner at Richmond Raceway – five with Dale Earnhardt, three with Kevin Harvick and one with Clint Bowyer. Additionally, in 173 starts at the Richmond, Va.-based track, RCR drivers have claimed 37 top-five and 71 top-10 finishes. Childress, a former driver on NASCAR’s senior circuit, contributed three of those top-10 finishes from 1976-1978.

RCR in the MENCS … In 2,975 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 50 pole awards,108 wins, 489 top-five finishes and 1,074 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.7 and an average finishing position of 16.2. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, six NASCAR Xfinity Series titles, two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series titles and one ARCA Menards Series title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

Catch the Action … The Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway will be televised live Saturday, September 21 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

This Week’s Okuma Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Richmond Raceway … In 11 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Richmond Raceway, Dillon has earned two consecutive top-six finishes in his most recent appearances at the track (April 2019 and September 2018). He also earned his best starting position of sixth in April. He has 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Richmond Raceway, acquiring seven top-10 finishes and one pole award.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

Richmond Raceway is a short track but some drivers say it races a little bit more like an intermediate-style track. How do you see it?

“Richmond is a short track to me. I love that place and the way the tires fall off. In the past, it’s been a place that I circled as the worst track for me, but the last two finishes there have been sixth-place finishes, so I get pumped to go there.”

Is Richmond different night versus day, or not so much?

“There are definitely big differences from nighttime to daytime and how hot the track gets. At night, as rubber lays down the track seems to mysteriously do things that you wouldn’t obviously think affect the car. I always try to do the opposite of what I think when I get to Richmond Raceway and it helps.”

Daniel Hemric and the No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Richmond Raceway … Hemric will be making his third NASCAR Cup Series start at Richmond Raceway in this weekend’s 400-lap event. The Kannapolis, North Carolina, native made his first Cup Series start at Richmond Raceway in 2018 and has a best finish of 19th, which came earlier this season.

Meet the Press … Hemric is scheduled to meet with members of the NASCAR media on Friday, Sept. 20, starting at 3:15 p.m. local time in the Richmond Raceway media center.

DANIEL HEMRIC QUOTES:

How do you approach this weekend’s race at Richmond Raceway and improve on your 19th-place finish there in April?

“Richmond Raceway is one of my absolute favorite racetracks. I love going to that place. It is really slick and worn out. There is really a lot of opportunity to work on your car to get mechanical grip and the things that we don’t get to focus on at a lot of the racetracks we go to with this current package. Because of that, there is a lot of opportunity to have a good short-run car or a good long-run car, or to find that happy medium. Austin Dillon and the No. 3 team had a great run there in April – really, his last two runs at Richmond have been very, very solid. We had a different approach with the No. 8 team, but they have had repeated success and when you have repeated success that doesn’t happen by accident. We will definitely lean on a lot of their notes going into this weekend’s race and hope for the best with this No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet team. Richmond is a track that I have had circled since we left there in April, knowing what we did well and what we didn’t then and capitalizing on that to improve our results. I’m pumped. I can’t wait to get there this weekend.”