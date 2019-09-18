Stenhouse Jr – Richmond Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @stenhousejr and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Richmond Raceway

· Stenhouse has 13 career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Richmond with an average starting position of 15.1 and average finishing position of 19.5.

· Stenhouse Jr. has one top-five and two top-10 finishes at Richmond.

Earlier this year at Richmond

With the race going green for a majority of Saturday night’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race at Richmond Raceway, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. overcame handling issues to earn a 16th-place finish in his Fifth Third Bank Ford.

Fastenal Racing Fan Club

Make sure to go join the new Fastenal Racing Fan Club to receive exclusive content and prizes. https://www.fastenalracing.com/fanclub

On the Car

Fastenal is currently in its eighth season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Richmond:

“In the past, Richmond has been a decent track for our team. We struggled there earlier this year but the No. 6 team had a strong run so we have some strong notes to fall back on. Our cars have showed some speed at tracks like Bristol and Darlington so I’m looking forward to this weekend. Our focus is to finish the season strong and learn what we can to prepare for 2020.”