7 Things to Know About Dodge Charger SXT

SXT is another trim level among the series of Dodge Charger cars. This is a muscle car that provides luxurious features that is more than good enough for daily use. Even car enthusiasts recommend this entry-level vehicle for its unexpected level of performance. Dodge Charger SXT can compete with other full-size sedans. Your pocket will never break but will surely leave you in awe.

1. Meaning of SXT and Key Features.

SXT stands for “Standard Extra”, as this is an improved version of the standard package Dodge Charger SE. The other models are GT, SXT Plus, RT, SRT Hellcat and Scatpack. The main differences between these car models are their exterior features, like the color and design.

The latest one in the SXT trim with the most advanced features is the Dodge Charger SXT 2019. The type of engine is the same as in the last couple of years’ models: 3.6L V6 that produces 250 ft. lbs. Of torque.

It has a variety of colors to choose from, with elegant finish and LED rear running lights at the front and rear part. It has a 8.4-inch wide infotainment touchscreen that works with AppleCarplay, Android Auto and Sirius XM. This 4-door sedan has 8-speed automatic transmission and parkview rear back-up camera with park sense rear car assist system. Another key feature is the keyless entry and remote vehicle start.

2. Dodge Charger SXT All-wheel drive (AWD)

Dodge Charger SXT has several models in this trim. The all-wheel drive is a little enhanced compared with the rear-wheel drive (RWD). In general, both of these models are almost the same.

The main difference lies in the engine power. The SXT AWD has a 300 HP engine. Other examples of additional security feature is the front and rear ventilated disc brakes which is not present in the RWD. AWD also has a sport steering wheel with manual tilting and manual telescoping which is an added convenience. An automatic dual zone air-conditioning is added in the front for a more relaxing ride.

The entertainment features are also enhanced in AWD. It has 6 alpine speakers and 4G LTE Wifi hotspot internet access. Here’s a summary of the newest Dodge Charger SXT 2019 AWD:

POWERTRAIN

All-wheel-drive system has an active transfer case and 175 mm front axle. This can shift between rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive without human intervention. This system makes it fuel efficient.

3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine that has 300 horsepower

8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters

It has sport mode, higher revs and quicker gear changes

ABS brakes (Four-wheel-disc performance)

180 amp alternator

3.07 rear axle ratio

EXTERIOR

LED fog lamps

19 x 7.5-inch aluminum wheels

All-season performance tires

heated exterior mirrors with manual fold-away and capable of adjusting power

AWD Rhombi badge

INTERIOR

Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control with humidity sensor

Performance steering wheel

Front and rear LED map pockets

Uconnect 4C 8.4” touchscreen display with HD Radio and 4G LTE Wi-Fi internet access, Apple CarPlay6, Android Auto7 and Hotspot9

free trial of SiriusXM Guardian Connected Vehicle Services10 of upto 1 year

Six alpine premium speakers and audio systems with 276-watt amplifier

Rearview mirror that is auto-dimming

3. Dodge Charger SXT rear-wheel drive (RWD)

This option is the lower version of SXT AWD. As previously mentioned, these two models are almost identical except the AWD has some enhanced features. Although this is an inferior model when it comes to entertainment and engine capability, it also has some features which are not present in the higher trim, like the rain brake support. It also has more features included in its Cold Weather Package than the one for AWD.

Dodge charger SXT Packages: Dodge Charger SXT

MOPAR Interior Appearance Group

Both Dodge Charger SXT AWD and RWD have packages you can choose from. The MOPAR package comes with the following:

MOPAR Bright Door Sills

MOPAR Bright Pedal Kit

MOPAR Premium Floor Mat and Trunk Mat

Cold Weather Package

Exterior mirrors with heating element

Heated steering wheel

Heated front seats

Power heated mirrors

Note: The Cold Weather package of AWD only has heated steering wheel and heated front seats.

Other packages are also available with their corresponding features and price. These are Blacktop package, Driver Confidence Group, Navigation and Travel Group, Alpine and Audio Group with Subwoofer, Technology Group and Plus Group Package. Each group features depends on the trim. The Cold Weather package of RWD is different from the Cold Weather package of AWD.

4. Performance

The latest Dodge Charger SXT 2019 gets the job done with a dual clutch function including the manual mode. It performs smoothly and can run between 19 miles up to a maximum of 30 miles per gallon of fuel on the highway. It revs up and sounds good for a V6 engine, like a real racing car. The parking assist is quite accurate and it is very comfortable. You can enjoy your trip even if it’s a long one. The only flaw is the lagging effect. You will feel a slight decrease in speed every time you shift gear, from the first to the second gear, and when switching from automatic to manual. There is also a lagging effect when you refill the tank. It is recommended to tune it to avoid lagging.

5. Safety and Security

Security is a top priority when driving that is why the Dodge Charger SXT has sensors that helps you detect your surroundings. This technology warns you of possible danger so you can immediately maneuver. Its full speed forward collision warning with active braking helps you prevent collisions. It has advanced brake assist that adds force when necessary. The lanesense lane departure warning assists you to maintain your lane and has electronic stability control that helps you maintain your direction. Other safety features are side guard door beams to prevent intrusion due to impact and active front seat head restraints to lessen the possibility of injury due to impacts. Dodge Charger SXT earned a five-star score in the overall safety features from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

6. VIN Number Location

If you want to verify the important details about your vehicle then you can get its VIN and decode it. It is a 17-digit alpha numeric number that should be indicated in the car title or the vehicle registration. Additionally, it is located somewhere in your car. For some people it is difficult to find this number. There are different locations where the VIN is located. It is usually found on the dashboard just below the windshield on the driver’s side, mostly visible on the outside of the car. Other cars have their VIN on a sticker placed on the door on the driver’s side. You may also see it under the hood or the fender. Dodge charger cars usually have the VIN on the dashboard or on the sticker. Once you have this number you can use a vin number decoder to get the information you need. This should reveal the car’s distinctive qualities, manufacturer details and specifications. You can use these information to track the status of the car.

7. Price

All these amazing qualities are present for such a low price. Dodge Charger SXT with rear-wheel-drive is priced at $29,220. The all-wheel-drive model can be purchased at $33,320. These prices include the destination amount of about $1,395.

Dodge Charger SXT is an excellent choice either for someone who just needs a ride for the daily chores or for muscle car fans. Performance is satisfactory with a V6 engine that is quiet on the inside but roars on the outside. Amazingly, it is packed with great safety features but not as expensive as the other full-size sedans.