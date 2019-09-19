Weekend Schedule for Richmond

This weekend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series head to Richmond Raceway. It will be the second of three races in the Round of 16 Cup Series Playoffs. Kyle Busch is the defending race winner on the 0.75-mile D-shaped track.

The Xfinity Series will begin their Playoffs with the Round of 12 at Richmond. Christopher Bell who has six regular-season victories will be back to defend his win.

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series is off and will return to competition at Talladega Superspeedway Saturday, Oct. 12.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, September 20

9:35-10:55 a.m. – Xfinity Series Final Practice (NBCSN)

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Cup Series First Practice (NBCSN, MRN)

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Cup Series Final Practice (NBCSN, MRN)

4:35 p.m. – Xfinity Series Qualifying Impound – Single vehicle/two laps all positions (NBCSN)

6:05 p.m. – Cup Series Qualifying impound – Single vehicle/two laps all positions (NBCSN, MRN)

7 p.m. – Xfinity Series Driver Intros

7:30 p.m. – Xfinity GoBowling 250 race – Stages 75/150/250 laps = 187.5 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, September 21

6:50 p.m. – Cup Series Driver Intros

7:30 p.m. – Cup Series Federated Parts 400 race – Stages 100/200/400 laps = 300 miles (NBCSN/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

