What’s New: Coming Attractions for Bank of America ROVAL™ 400

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 19, 2019) – The second running of the hotly anticipated Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 is only 10 days away from roaring to life at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The cutoff race in Round 1 of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will see drivers like Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano take on the 17-turn, 2.28-mile ROVAL™ with a guaranteed berth in the second round of the Playoffs on the line and four drivers set to face elimination at race’s end.

As a lead-up to the excitement surrounding the Sept. 29 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, here’s a list of attractions that set this race weekend apart from all others at America’s Home for Racing:

CHRIS LANE CONCERT: Fans can enjoy a FREE pre-race concert featuring Chris Lane, one of country music’s hottest rising stars, on the frontstretch at 12:30 p.m. The Big Loud Records artist, who attended college and played baseball at nearby University of North Carolina-Charlotte, will perform songs from his latest chart-topping album, “Laps Around the Sun” including the PLATINUM-certified smash hit “Take Back Home Girl” featuring Tori Kelly.

ROCK THE ROVAL™ PARTY: Crank up the volume with the Rock the ROVAL™ Party, which features a concert with Yacht Rock Revue – the “greatest show on surf” – performing hits from the 1970s and 1980s, as well as a concert with country music star Tim Dugger. Drivers Ryan Blaney and Corey Lajoie will make appearances at the speedway’s Trackside Live stage. Ticketholders to the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 or the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina will have FREE admission.

UPDATED BACKSTRETCH CHICANE: As Matt DiBenedetto put it, “braking equals passing.” Look for harder braking – and even more passing – in an updated backstretch chicane on the ROVAL™. The chicane’s original layout was 32 feet wide at its widest point, while the new version will be 54 feet at its widest point and will feature additional runoff areas which were unavailable in its first iteration. The new turns will require heavier braking and a sharper entry, but a wider radius promises to provide drivers with the ideal mix of risk-taking opportunities and a slightly increased margin for error on exit – if the driver’s entry is correct.

RIDE THE ROVAL™ WITH NASCAR RACING EXPERIENCE: Drive the ROVAL™ in a Toyota Camry or take the race-week ride-along of a lifetime with NASCAR Racing Experience. Featuring numerous options to suit every fan’s needs, a ride on the ROVAL™ provides fans with an up-close look at the challenges drivers face. Book your ROVAL™ Racing Experience at https://www.nascarracingexperience.com/roval/ or call 704-886-2400.

FAN ZONE FUN: Race fans of all ages will find plenty of fun displays, music, games and interactive attractions throughout the speedway’s Fan Zone. At the Bank of America display, fans can play the new NASCAR Heat video game and paint their own slot car. Among the many fun attractions fans can enjoy are the Cabarrus Visitors Bureau Fan Van, a micro-excavator course at the Caterpillar display and an F-16 engine with augmented reality experience and Oculus Rift Flight Simulator VR experience at the Air Force display.

PUBLIC-ADDRESS SPEAKERS:The sound and fury of snarling NASCAR machines provides an auditory experience like no other and with an upgraded public-address system in place, everything fans hear on race weekend will come through clearly. The new system features 140 wheel fence speakers, 44 subs and 88 concourse speakers totaling 166,400 watts.

FUN FOODS: Fun foods are among the most popular traditions during race weeks at Charlotte Motor Speedway. This fall, fans can sink their teeth into Rocky ROVAL™ ice cream – a salted caramel-flavored ice cream paired with bits of marshmallow and candied bacon to help fans savor every morsel of race weekend in style. Fans should also try the new Melonhead Shine, a refreshing, watermelon mixed drink with moonshine, Sprite and lemon.

PIT STOP PIER: This sandy, island-inspired oasis near Oval Turn 1 gives fans a chance to cool off in a tropical atmosphere that’s close to the action as cars go from the ROVAL™ infield corners to the high-speed, 24-degree banked turns. Fans can kick back, relax and enjoy a drink and a snack in a unique setting fit for fans seeking a new experience featuring a 1960s-themed Richard Petty boat as well as island-themed decorations and card games.

EXPANDED STEM EXPO:Don’t miss out on the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Expo at zMAX Dragway on Sept. 27 prior to Bojangles’ Qualifying. More than 1,500 students from across the Carolinas will attend the event, which begins at 9 a.m. The STEM EXPO gives attendees an educational, in-depth look into how the technologically advanced world of motorsports operates and evolves through lessons on subjects like acceleration, friction and G-force. The expo features more than 50 interactive stations displaying attractions including NASCAR inspection laser technology and reaction-testing platforms. Among the additional displays are Carolinas Aviation, the Queen City Robotics Alliance and U-Race Simway.

TOYOTA EXPRESS LANE: By simply showing the keys to their Toyota vehicle, Toyota owners who are ticketholders to the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 or the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina can use special Toyota “Express Lanes” at Gate 4 and Gate 6 on both race days. The Toyota-branded express lanes give fans who own Toyota vehicles a quicker method of entry for each race day.

To purchase Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 tickets, fans can call 1-800-455-FANS (3267) or shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com . Weekend packages start at just $79.

Kids 13 and under get in FREE for Bojangles’ Qualifying on Sept. 27 and the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina on Sept. 28. Kids’ tickets to the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 cost just $10.

