CorvetteParts.net – Richmond Raceway – Race Advance

Event: Federated Auto Parts 400 (Race 27 of 36)

Venue: Richmond Raceway (Richmond, VA)

Format: Three Stages – Stages End: Lap 100, 200, 400 = 400 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday, September 21 at 7:30 PM ET on NBCSN

Keen Parts’s involvement with Go Fas Racing (GFR) as a sponsor dates back to 2014, one of several seasons that had an assortment of drivers behind the wheel of the No. 32. Owners Tom and TJ Keen have become close friends with Archie and Mason St. Hilaire, Go Fas Racing Team Owner and Team Manager, respectively.

Additionally, the Ohio-based company has been a part of nearly every Richmond event that Archie St. Hilaire, team owner, has fielded the GFR No. 32 in, including the team’s first start at the .75-mile track in 2014 with Travis Kvapil.

That will be the case again this weekend as CorvetteParts.net is set to sponsor the Roush Yates-powered Mustang for the fifth time this season with driver Corey LaJoie.

You can count on Keen Parts for any of you Corvette needs. Whether you’re looking for a complete interior for your vintage ’58 Corvette or a performance accessory for your ’09, they have the Corvette part you need and the expertise you want as Corvettes are their sole focus.

With four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts and two top-3 finishes in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series for Corey LaJoie at the Virgina track, the No. 32 team is amped up to get the weekend underway after narrowly missing the top-25 at the conclusion of Richmond’s first event in April.

The 27th race of the season is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. ET. The 400-mile contest will be broadcast on NBCSN.

LaJoie on the upcoming weekend at Richmond Raceway:

“It’s going to be good to get back to short tracks again this weekend at Richmond Raceway. Randy has brought us fast short track cars all year and I’m excited to see our speed this weekend. It’ll also be good to have Tom and TJ Keen from CorvetteParts.net out at the track with us! They’re great friends of ours and amazing partners, we always have fun when they’re at the track. I can’t wait to get this weekend underway!”

LaJoie MENCS career highlights at Richmond Raceway:

Starts: 4

Best Finish: 26th (2019)

Average Start: 29.8

Average Finish: 29.8

In the Rearview Mirror: Federated Auto Parts 400

In the first race of the NASCAR Playoffs, Corey LaJoie and the No. 32 Schluter Systems team finished 28th. LaJoie took the green from the 33rd position after posting a time of 31.081 in Saturday’s qualifying session. On lap 40, the 27-year-old radioed to the Crew Chief Randy Cox that he was losing front grip as the run progressed. He made his first stop of the night on lap 50 after reporting a potential tire down, receiving four tires, fuel and adjustments to help gain front grip. When the green-checkered flag flew to close Stage One, LaJoie was scored 28th. For the duration of Stage Two, the Schluter Systems Mustang maintained the 31st position. Cox called LaJoie to pit road with 20 to go in the Stage for a four tire stop. As he wrapped up the second Stage in 31st, he took the wave around, putting the GFR Ford just two laps down. At the onset of Stage Three, he rapidly gained position, working his way up to 29th. When the caution flew for the No. 24, LaJoie radioed to the Schluter Systems team to free him up at the next pit stop. The No. 32 would return for its penultimate stop of the night with 73 laps to go for a routine service. After the final stop with less than 25 laps remaining, LaJoie had reached the 28th position when the checkered flag flew.

About Our Team

About Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.net:

Corvettes are all they do, so whether you’re looking for a complete interior for your vintage ’58 Corvette or a performance accessory for your ’09, they have the Corvette part you need and the expertise you want. For your Corvette exterior, they got you covered bumper-to-bumper. They even have emblems, moldings, grilles, bumpers and brackets, fiberglass, exterior trim and weather stripping. For the interior, they have steering wheels, seats, dash pads, consoles, carpeting, door panels, seat belts, interior trim and fasteners. Under the hood, they’ve got it all from air cleaners to exhaust systems, air conditioning, radiators, and valve covers all the way down to the decals and correct fasteners to bolt it all back together. For more information, please visit www.corvetteparts.net

or call 1-844-Tom-Keen.

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Mustangs in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for driver Corey LaJoie. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.