Keselowski wins the Federated Auto Parts 400 pole at Richmond

By
Briar Starr
-
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, drives his car during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway on September 20, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Playoff driver Brad Keselowski won the Pole Award for Saturday nights 62nd Annual Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway with a lap of 21.229 seconds, 127.185 mph. This was Keselowski’s second pole at Richmond and his 17th of his career.

“You’d like to take control of this race and just own it as long as you can.” Brad Keselowski said. There’s not a better starting position and we want to maximize it. I think that first pit stall is gonna be really big at some point in the race and we’ll certainly try to use that to our advantage.”

The pole changed hands multiple times with the names of Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr, before Keselowski notched the top spot.

Tomorrow’s night race will be the first time Richmond will be a playoff race. In years past, it was marked as the final race of the regular season before that was changed.

The rest of the playoff field are scattered throughout the field. Harvick was second, Chase Elliott third, Kyle Busch fourth, Clint Bowyer rounded out the top-5.

“If we can put ourselves in a good position to get through the weekend and make the Roval a lot different to race just because of the fact that you know where you stand. Hopefully, you can put yourself in a position where you know where you stand when you leave here.” Harvick said.

Denny Hamlin qualified sixth, Aric Almirola seventh, Truex Jr eighth, Kurt Busch ninth, Kyle Larson 13th, Ryan Blaney 15th, Erik Jones 16th, Ryan Newman 19th, Alex Bowman 20th, William Byron 25th and Joey Logano 28th (the lowest of the playoff field).

“I thought we were good in race trim, actually. I thought our speed is good as anybody, so that’s encouraging. We just have to get through the field, which if I stay patient, we should be OK.” Logano said of his qualifying effort.

Two practice sessions were held earlier in the day in advance of tomorrow night’s race. Chris Buescher of the No. 37 JTG Daughtery Racing team was fastest in the first practice, while Martin Truex Jr was fastest in the final practice session of the day.

Live coverage of the Federated Auto Parts 400 begins tomorrow afternoon at 6:00 p.m./ET with NASCAR America on NBCSN. Countdown to Green follows at 7:00 p.m./ET. The second race in the 2019 playoffs is scheduled to get underway shortly after 7:30 pm./ET. Stages will be broken up into 100/200/400.

The cars will be impounded, as tech will start at 1:30 pm./ET. Official lineups will come just a few hours before the race.

Unofficial Qualifying Results

  1. Brad Keselowski
  2. Kevin Harvick
  3. Chase Elliott
  4. Kyle Busch
  5. Clint Bowyer
  6. Denny Hamlin
  7. Aric Almirola
  8. Martin Truex Jr
  9. Kurt Busch
  10. Jimmie Johnson
  11. Michael McDowell
  12. Matt DiBenedetto
  13. Kyle Larson
  14. Daniel Suarez
  15. Ryan Blaney
  16. Erik Jones
  17. Austin Dillon
  18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr
  19. Ryan Newman
  20. Alex Bowman
  21. Ryan Preece
  22. Daniel Hemric
  23. Chris Buescher
  24. Paul Menard
  25. William Byron
  26. Matt Tifft
  27. David Ragan
  28. Joey Logano
  29. Corey LaJoie
  30. Bubba Wallace
  31. Ty Dillon
  32. Ross Chastain
  33. J.J. Yeley
  34. Austin Theriault
  35. Reed Sorenson
  36. Landon Cassill
  37. Spencer Boyd
  38. Quin Houff

