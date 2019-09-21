Worst to fourth for Allgaier

After qualifying outside pole, Justin Allgaier was forced to go to the rear after running over something on pit road before his qualifying run. The No. 7 Jr Motorsports team had to change a tire right before the race started, giving up Allgaier’s strong qualifying outing.

It didn’t take long for Allgaier and company to get the front though. The Riverton, Illinois native was already up to 10th in Stage 1. He bettered his finish in Stage 2 by finishing third in that stage.

Allgaier never got to led a lap, but it was a solid night for his No. 7 JR Motorsports team who wound up fourth after making contact with an axle at some point in the race.

“Not a bad night for our No. 7 Brandt Professional Agriculture Camaro,” Allgaier said to MRN Radio. “Unfortunate part there at the end. We didn’t have the speed to keep up with those guys up front. Still a solid day to come from the back after running over something after qualifying, pushing the car to the grid, that’s disappointing way to start the race.”

“Hats off to the guys at JR Motorsports. It’s been a little bit of a long week and hopefully all the fans here had a great time. I know it was a lot of fun behind the wheel. Good start to the playoffs, we had a terrible start last season.”

Allgaier currently sits fifth in the playoff standings, +21 above the cut line.