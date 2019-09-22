Can’t-Miss Attractions during Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 Race Weekend

The Sept. 27-29 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway gives race fans a chance to experience road course excitement and the thrill of oval racing on the 2.28-mile, 17-turn ROVAL™; Fans can enjoy a Chris Lane pre-race concert, Ferris wheel rides on the Turn 4 Sun Deck and an array of excitement throughout the weekend at America’s Home for Racing

Kids 13 and under get in for $10 at the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400; Weekend packages start at $79; Tickets, camping and upgrades are available online or by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267)

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 22, 2019) – The second running of the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 is one week from commencing at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Before NASCAR’s most spectacular showcase of Playoff drama, road course excitement and high-speed competition gets underway, here’s a look at some attractions no fan can miss when taking in all there is to offer at America’s Home for Racing:

Ride the Ferris Wheel

Looking to witness the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 from a bird’s-eye view? Race fans can ride a giant, LED-lit 90-foot Ferris wheel powered by Renu Energy Solutions at the Turn 4 Sun Deck throughout race weekend – taking the race weekend fun to new heights. Rides are FREE for fans with a race ticket.

Chris Lane Pre-Race Concert

Fans can enjoy a FREE pre-race concert featuring Chris Lane, one of country music’s hottest rising stars, on the frontstretch at 12:30 p.m. The Big Loud Records artist, who attended college and played baseball at nearby University of North Carolina-Charlotte, will perform songs from his latest chart-topping album, “Laps Around the Sun,” including the PLATINUM-certified smash hit “Take Back Home Girl” featuring Tori Kelly.

Rock The ROVAL™

Once the checkered flag falls on Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, crank up the volume with the Rock the ROVAL™ Party in the infield, which features a concert with Yacht Rock Revue – the “greatest show on surf” – performing hits from the 1970s and 1980s, as well as a concert with country music star Tim Dugger. Drivers including Ryan Blaney and Corey Lajoie will make appearances at the speedway’s Trackside Live stage. Ticketholders to the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 or the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina will have FREE admission.

Experience the ROVAL™ First Hand

Take the race-week ride-along of a lifetime with NASCAR Racing Experience. Featuring numerous options to suit every fan’s needs, a ride on the ROVAL™ provides fans with an up-close look at the challenges drivers face and an unforgettable experience on the innovative course. Book your ROVAL™ Racing Experience at https://www.nascarracingexperience.com/roval/ or call 704-886-2400.

Fan Zone Fun

Race fans of all ages will find plenty of fun displays, music, games and interactive attractions throughout the speedway’s Fan Zone. At the expansive Bank of America display, fans can race the ROVAL™ on a slot car race track, simulators and NASCAR Heat 4. Fans can take a photo with a life-sized Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 logo, and a local artist will be painting the Grand Marshal car into a rolling work of art highlighting Bank of America’s local community partners.



Fans can also check out the Monster Energy freestyle motocross show, excavator demonstrations by Caterpillar, an Air Force flight simulator virtual reality experience, a rock-climbing wall and inflatable fun in the Atrium Health Play Zone for kids, plus displays by Toyota, Advance Auto Parts, NGK Spark Plugs, Tommy Pike Customs and many more.

Grab a Souvenir Race Program

Souvenir programs remain one of the longest traditions – and most collectible items – fans can find at America’s Home for Racing. This year’s Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 souvenir program cover features a colorful layout of the 2.28-mile, 17-turn ROVAL™ with an image of the unforgettable 2018 race finish featuring winner Ryan Blaney as well as Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. Fans will find plenty of in-depth stories about drivers, teams and the speedway’s illustrious history packed into the program’s pages. Additionally, redeem the voucher inside the program for a lineup sheet poster detailing the field for the race. Programs are on sale on the concourse as well as at gate entrances.

Bite into a Pickle Sandwich or Sip Some Melonhead Shine

In addition to Rocky ROVAL™ ice cream – a salted caramel-flavored ice cream paired with bits of marshmallow and candied bacon – fans should try the new Melonhead Shine, a refreshing, watermelon mixed drink with moonshine, Sprite and lemon. If you’re looking for a unique sandwich, give the pickle sandwich: a new, made-to-order delicacy like no other.

Pit Stop Pier

This sandy, island-inspired oasis near Oval Turn 1 gives fans a chance to cool off in a tropical atmosphere that’s close to the action as cars go from the ROVAL™ infield corners to the high-speed, 24-degree banked turns. Fans can kick back, relax and enjoy a drink and a snack in a unique setting fit for fans seeking a new experience, featuring a 1960s-themed Richard Petty boat as well as island-themed decorations and games.

Visit the STEM Expo

Don’t miss out on the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Expo at zMAX Dragway on Sept. 27 prior to Bojangles’ Qualifying. More than 1,500 students from across the Carolinas will attend the event, which begins at 9 a.m. The STEM EXPO gives attendees an educational, in-depth look into how the technologically advanced world of motorsports operates and evolves through lessons on subjects like acceleration, friction and G-force. The expo features more than 50 interactive stations displaying attractions including NASCAR inspection laser technology and reaction-testing platforms. Among the additional displays are Carolinas Aviation, the Queen City Robotics Alliance and U-Race Simway.

TICKETS:

Tickets and camping packages for the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 are available at the gates, by visiting charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets or calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Weekend packages start at just $79. Kids 13 and under get in FREE for Bojangles’ Qualifying on Sept. 27 and the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina on Sept. 28. Kids’ tickets to the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 cost just $10.

KEEP TRACK:

Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway by following on Twitter and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.