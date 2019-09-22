Sheehan Back in the Top Ten at VIR Sizzler

Alton, Virginia – September 22, 2019 – Round 11 of the 2019 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship TA2 Class at Virginia International Raceway produced a tremendous spectacle for the fans and a welcome return to form for New Hampshire based Tom Sheehan and Damon Racing as he guided the No. 97 LTK Insulation Technologies Ford Mustang to a highly credible P8 at the checkered flag.

After the freak incident that ended his weekend early at Watkins Glen, Tom was keen to get back on the track and early testing results were positive, clocking 1:52:830 in first testing and 1:52:021 in practice. Damon Racing driver Tom Sheehan stated, “We got aggressive with our changes searching for better balance. We came to test new ideas and that’s the price of progress.” In qualifying Tom notched 1:52:316 for P14 on the grid and the gremlins that plagued the last few races at last began to disappear in the rear view mirror.

In an extraordinarily dramatic TA2 powered by AEM race that got underway Saturday lunchtime, there were battles throughout the 25-car field. Sheehan skillfully piloted his Damon Racing prepared LTK Mustang to climb the field to P9 when Scott Lagasse flipped his Chevrolet Camaro on its lid through the aptly named Roller Coaster section of the track and was lucky to walk away from the incident unscathed. Posting a fastest lap of 1:52:951 on lap 11,Tom’s patient approach paid off as he picked off another opponent to finish in P8, the race itself finishing under full course caution. Finishing results are provisional and under stewards’ review.

Tom was nevertheless understandably upbeat after the race, with his best result since Detroit paving the way forward for the rest of the season. After the race Sheehan made the comments, “The strategy was to run consistent laps and let the race comeback to us. Hated to see the first caution the field was falling off and we were coming. The restarts put pressure on us from the rear – something we hadn’t had all day. The race got crazy from there – super thankful Scott is okay – that was a wild ride. We helped ourselves with a clean car heading into COTA and a finish. We worked hard with changes all weekend I can’t thank my guys enough. We can bring what we learned into the final races.

The next stop for the TA2 powered by AEM class is Circuit of the Americas Oct. 4-6.

