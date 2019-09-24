GMS Racing NXS Charlotte ROVAL Preview

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 23 Fire Alarm Services Chevrolet Camaro

ROVAL Xfinity Stats

First Xfinity Series start at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

2019 Season Stats

27 starts, 4 top-five’s and 13 top-10’s

Notes:

– John Hunter Nemechek and GMS Racing will utilize chassis no. 214 this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. This chassis has been run two times this season by Nemechek. Once at Watkins Glen International (start: 20th/finish: 12th) and at Road America (start: 14th/finish: 26th).

– Nemechek heads into the second race of the Round of 12 in the 12th-position with 2,027 points.

Quotes:

“This will be my first time racing the ROVAL at Charlotte. I went last year to watch and learn from one of the best, Justin Marks. With what Marks taught me last year and the laps I’ve been logging on the simulator the past few weeks I feel confident going into this weekend. This is the second race in the Round of 12, so it’s going to be crucial to gain as many stage points as we can and finish strong. We need to get into a better spot in the standings going into Dover next weekend.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer and super late models with Toni Breidinger. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/

