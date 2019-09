NASCAR Announces 2020 Start Times and Networks for All Three National Series

Cup Series Playoffs Commence with Four Consecutive Primetime Races

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Sept. 24, 2019) – NASCAR, in collaboration with its partners FOX Sports and NBC Sports, today announced 2020 race start times and network coverage for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

Twenty-one national series events will air on broadcast television in 2020, including the DAYTONA 500 (Feb. 16, FOX), Coca-Cola 600 (May 24, FOX), Brickyard 400 (July 5, NBC), and the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway (August 29, NBC).

The Cup Series regular-season finale at Daytona kicks off five consecutive weeks of primetime racing as the NASCAR Playoffs commence the following week at Darlington Raceway before continuing to Richmond, Bristol, and Las Vegas, all of which take place under the lights.

Five of the final six NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs races will air on NBC, including the Cup Series championship from ISM Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 8.

The penultimate events on the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series schedule will also take place in primetime at Martinsville Speedway. 2020 will mark the first time the NASCAR Xfinity Series has raced at Martinsville Speedway since 2006. Cup Series cars will get the first crack at night racing at the southwest Virginia stalwart over Mother’s Day weekend.

“With the groundswell of positive sentiment from fans over changes to the 2020 schedule, we were eager to finalize start times for all three national series as soon as possible,” said Brian Herbst, NASCAR senior vice president, broadcast and innovation. “Pulling these together so quickly is testament to the collaboration between NASCAR, its broadcast partners, and the industry, which allows fans a longer runway to plan travel and purchase tickets for races next year.”

Complete times and network schedules for all three national series are below.

Fans can purchase tickets for the remaining 2019 NASCAR national series races and select 2020 national series events at NASCAR.com/tickets.

The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs continue at Charlotte Motor Speedway this Sunday, September 29 at 2:30 p.m. on NBC, PRN and SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.



2020 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

Date Location Network Start Time Radio Sun., Feb. 9 DAYTONA 500 Qualifying FOX 12:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Feb. 9 Advance Auto Parts Clash FS1 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Thurs., Feb. 13 Gander RV Duel at DAYTONA FS1 7:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Feb. 16 DAYTONA 500 FOX 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Feb. 23 Las Vegas Motor Speedway FOX 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Mar. 1 Auto Club Speedway FOX 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Mar. 8 ISM Raceway FOX 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Mar. 15 Atlanta Motor Speedway FOX 2:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Mar. 22 Homestead-Miami Speedway FOX 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Mar. 29 Texas Motor Speedway FS1 2:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Apr. 5 Bristol Motor Speedway FS1 2:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Apr. 19 Richmond Raceway FOX 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Apr. 26 Talladega Superspeedway FOX 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., May 3 Dover International Speedway FS1 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., May 9 Martinsville Speedway FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., May 16 All-Star Open FS1 7:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., May 16 All-Star Race FS1 9:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., May 24 Charlotte Motor Speedway FOX 6:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., May 31 Kansas Speedway FS1 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Jun. 7 Michigan International Speedway FS1 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Jun. 14 Sonoma Raceway FS1 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Jun. 21 Chicagoland Speedway NBCSN 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Jun. 27 Pocono Raceway NBCSN 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Jun. 28 Pocono Raceway NBCSN 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Jul. 5 Indianapolis Motor Speedway NBC 3:30 p.m. IMS/SiriusXM Sat., Jul. 11 Kentucky Speedway NBCSN 7:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Jul. 19 New Hampshire Motor Speedway NBCSN 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Aug. 9 Michigan International Speedway NBCSN 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Aug. 16 Watkins Glen International NBCSN 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Aug. 23 Dover International Speedway NBCSN 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Aug. 29 Daytona International Speedway NBC 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Sept. 6 Darlington Raceway NBCSN 6:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Sept. 12 Richmond Raceway NBCSN 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Sept. 19 Bristol Motor Speedway NBCSN 7:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Sept. 27 Las Vegas Motor Speedway NBCSN 7:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Oct. 4 Talladega Superspeedway NBC 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Oct. 11 Charlotte Motor Speedway NBC 2:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Oct. 18 Kansas Speedway NBC 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Oct. 25 Texas Motor Speedway NBCSN 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sun., Nov. 1 Martinsville Speedway NBC 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Nov. 8 ISM Raceway NBC 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM

2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule

Date Location Network Start Time Radio Sat., Feb. 15 Daytona International Speedway FS1 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Feb. 22 Las Vegas Motor Speedway FS1 4:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., Feb. 29 Auto Club Speedway FS1 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Mar. 7 ISM Raceway FS1 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Mar. 14 Atlanta Motor Speedway FS1 4:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., Mar. 21 Homestead-Miami Speedway FS1 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Mar. 28 Texas Motor Speedway FS1 1:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., Apr. 4 Bristol Motor Speedway FS1 1:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., Apr. 25 Talladega Superspeedway FS1 1:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., May 2 Dover International Speedway FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., May 23 Charlotte Motor Speedway FS1 1:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., May 30 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course FS1 1:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Jun. 6 Michigan International Speedway FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Jun. 13 Iowa Speedway FS1 8:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Jun. 20 Chicagoland Speedway NBCSN 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Jun. 28 Pocono Raceway NBCSN 12:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Jul. 4 Indianapolis Motor Speedway NBCSN 3:00 p.m. IMS/SiriusXM Fri., Jul. 10 Kentucky Speedway NBCSN 7:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., Jul. 18 New Hampshire Motor Speedway NBCSN 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., Aug. 1 Iowa Speedway CNBC 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Aug. 8 Road America CNBC 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Aug. 15 Watkins Glen International NBCSN 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Aug. 22 Dover International Speedway NBCSN 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Fri., Aug. 28 Daytona International Speedway NBCSN 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Sept. 5 Darlington Raceway NBC 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Fri., Sept. 11 Richmond Raceway NBCSN 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Fri., Sept. 18 Bristol Motor Speedway NBCSN 7:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., Sept. 26 Las Vegas Motor Speedway NBCSN 7:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., Oct. 10 Charlotte Motor Speedway NBC 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., Oct. 17 Kansas Speedway NBC 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Oct. 24 Texas Motor Speedway NBC 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sat., Oct. 31 Martinsville Speedway NBCSN 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Nov. 7 ISM Raceway NBCSN 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM

2020 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Schedule

Date Location Network Start Tim Radio Fri., Feb. 14 Daytona International Speedway FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Fri., Feb. 21 Las Vegas Motor Speedway FS1 9:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Mar. 14 Atlanta Motor Speedway FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Fri., Mar. 20 Homestead-Miami Speedway FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Fri., Mar. 27 Texas Motor Speedway FS1 9:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Apr. 18 Richmond Raceway FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Fri., May 1 Dover International Speedway FS1 5:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Fri., May 15 Charlotte Motor Speedway FS1 8:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., May 30 Kansas Speedway FS1 8:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Fri., Jun. 5 Texas Motor Speedway FS1 9:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Fri., Jun. 12 Iowa Speedway FS1 8:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Fri., Jun. 19 Chicagoland Speedway FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Jun. 27 Pocono Raceway FS1 12:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Thurs., Jul. 9 Kentucky Speedway FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Thurs., Jul. 30 Eldora Speedway FS1 9:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Aug. 8 Michigan International Speedway FS1 1:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Fri., Aug. 21 World Wide Technology Racewayat Gateway FS1 9:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sun., Sept. 6 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park FS1 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Thurs., Sept. 17 Bristol Motor Speedway FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Fri., Sept. 25 Las Vegas Motor Speedway FS1 9:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sat., Oct. 3 Talladega Superspeedway FS1 1:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Fri., Oct. 30 Martinsville Speedway FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Fri., Nov. 6 ISM Raceway FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM

All times eastern. Subject to change.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, Inc. (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States. NASCAR consists of three national series (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series™), three regional series, one local grassroots series, three international series and the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. Based in Daytona Beach, Fla., with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).