Ryan Newman – ROVAL Advance

Team: No. 6 Performance Plus Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Bank of America ROVAL 400 – Sunday, Sept. 29 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at the ROVAL

· Newman will make his second start at the ROVAL on Sunday, and 38th overall road course start in the Cup Series.

· In last season’s debut of the 17-turn road course, Newman finished 11th after starting 29th. Overall he has 11 top-10s and three top-five finishes at road courses with an average finish of 15.4.

· Looking back at the two previous road course events this season, Newman showed patience pays off as he finished seventh in Sonoma, before going on to record a 25th-place result at Watkins Glen two months later.

Scott Graves at the ROVAL

· Graves was atop the pit box for the debut of the ROVAL last season, finishing 21st with Daniel Suarez after starting 17th.

· Overall, Graves has three top-10s and two top-fives on road courses in the Cup Series.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at the ROVAL:

“Coming off three-straight top-10s, we know what we need to do and what is ahead in the playoffs. The ROVAL is a track that has obviously shown to be challenging, and that will be the case again this weekend. Road course racing is all about stamina and being there at the end, which we’ve been able to do a good job of this year. We’re excited to get our Performance Plus Ford on track and give it our best and the rest will take care of itself.”

Tracking the #NASCARPlayoffs

· Coming off another strong run – arguably the best outing of the year thus far – Ryan Newman and the No. 6 team are ninth in the playoffs standings, 14 points to the good entering Sunday’s cutoff race in the opening three-race round of the NASCAR Playoffs.

· Newman holds a six-point advantage over the No. 12, while the No. 10 and No. 24 have just a three and two point advantage to the cut line, respectively. The No. 88 sits two back, the No. 14 is four back, while the No. 1 is 14 behind the 12th and final spot, with the No. 20 sitting 45 points off advancing.

On the Car

Performance Plus makes its fourth appearance on board Ryan Newman’s machine in 2019 as the primary partner. Performance Plus has served as Roush Fenway’s official oil since 2014, and teamed up as the primary partner on the Fords of NASCAR Champions Matt Kenseth and Greg Biffle, and now with Newman.

About Performance Plus

Performance Plus is a premium brand of lubricants that provide superior quality and unmatched performance at a competitive price. Produced and distributed by Safety-Kleen, a subsidiary of Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH), Performance Plus products use conventionally refined oils and proprietary twice-refined oils, blended with industry-leading additives, to meet and exceed industry certifications, licenses, approvals and OEM warranty requirements. With more than 30 years of innovation, research and testing, Performance Plus formulations are relied on by some of the largest commercial fleets and U.S. military combat vehicles, as well as race teams at events across North America. Visit PerformancePlusOils.com.

Recapping Richmond

Newman put together arguably the No. 6 team’s strongest run of 2019 last weekend at Richmond, finishing fifth with a fifth-place result in stage two to go along with it. At one point Newman ran as high as third and was in the conversation for the lead, before going on to record his second top-five of the season, and first top-five on a non-plate track since Richmond 2017.