Stenhouse Jr – ROVAL Advance

Team: No. 17 SunnyD Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team, @StenhouseJr, and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Last Year at the ROVAL

After leading the field on a late restart, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. went for a spin in turn one, making contact with the wall, forcing him to settle with a 37th- place finish in Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Last weekend at Richmond

With the race going green for a majority of Saturday night’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. drove his Fastenal Ford to a 16th-place finish.

On the Car

Iconic brand and thirst quenching favorite SunnyD will return to the No. 17 this weekend as the primary partner on the No. 17 Ford Mustang.

Stenhouse Jr. Joins NASCAR America Motormouths Tomorrow at 5 P.M. ET on NBCSN

Two-time Xfinity Series Champion and current Cup Series driver will appear on Wednesday’s episode of NASCAR America Motormouths at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Motormouths are all about the viewers, providing regular opportunities for fans to call in to NASCAR America and speak with hosts, analysts, and a rotation of current drivers live on NBCSN.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at the ROVAL

“Last year we really struggled at the Roval. The track is very challenging and requires a lot of finesse. I ran some laps on the Ford simulator just to get more familiar with the track. It’s so easy to step over that fine line and get in trouble. Our goal is to keep our Sunny D Ford clean and hopefully be there at the end to earn a solid finish.”