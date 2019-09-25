Digital Ally joins AJ Allmendinger this Weekend for Driver’s Last Race in the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Lexington, N.C. – (September 25, 2019) – This Saturday, AJ Allmendinger will make his final start of the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with Kaulig Racing and the No. 10 team at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Joining him will be partner Digital Ally, a provider of professional grade video solutions and software management to commercial fleets, event security and law enforcement.

Together, in just four events so far, Allmendinger and Kaulig Racing have led 67 total laps, claimed one pole award and one stage win.

“Every race this year, Kaulig Racing and the No. 10 team have stepped up their game,” Allmendinger commented. “We’ve taken every learning opportunity and capitalized on it. This weekend, we’ll have an even bigger challenge with Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval being a newer track for all of us. But, we’re going to continue to work hard to run up front and hopefully welcome our partner Digital Ally by ending the day in Victory Lane.”

This weekend will be Allmendinger’s first start in the NXS on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval. Last season in the NASCAR Cup event and track’s debut, the veteran driver started from second place and finished the action-packed race in seventh.

Coverage of the second annual NXS race on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval can be found on Saturday, September 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include in-car and body cameras, cloud and local management software, and automatic recording technology. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by CEO and owner of LeafFilter Gutter Protection®, Kaulig Capital and Kaulig Media, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively, finishing seventh (2016), 11th (2017) and 12th (2018). Maintaining their technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, Kaulig Racing™ has come to be one of the top-com