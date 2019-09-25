Haley Ready to Rule the Roval in Final Road-Course Race of the 2019 Season

Justin Haley Notes:

First start at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (Roval) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Haley, a rookie, is currently in the 2019 NXS Playoffs

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at the Roval: 11th (2018)

Best Finish at the Roval: 16th (2018)

Kaulig Racing has entered the playoffs for the 4th consecutive year, since their inception

Quotes:

“We are back racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend – Roval edition! We’ve got the No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy tuned up for this weekend. We have been super killer on the road courses! We’ve got AJ Allmendinger, my lovely teammate, back this weekend in the No. 10 car. I’m excited to see what speed we’ve got this week. It’s a playoff race. Richmond did not quite go our way, but we had a really fast Chevrolet, so as long as we bring that speed and have a little luck, we should have a solid finish this weekend and possibly a win.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by CEO and owner of LeafFilter Gutter Protection®, Kaulig Capital and Kaulig Media, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively, finishing seventh (2016), 11th (2017) and 12th (2018). Maintaining their technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, Kaulig Racing™ has come to be one of the top-competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com .