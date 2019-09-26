Dover International Speedway looks to enhance fan engagement through on-site wagering on upcoming NASCAR races

DOVER, Del. (Sept. 26, 2019) – Race fans looking to wager on their favorite drivers during Dover International Speedway’s upcoming NASCAR tripleheader weekend will again have the convenience of placing their bets on-site on Oct. 5-6.

A sports betting station will be set up inside the Delaware Lottery booth, not far from the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Expected action will include odds on the race winners and season championship winner, as well as head-to-head matchups featuring two drivers and different car manufacturers. Please note that odds will likely not be available during practice sessions and qualifying rounds.

Pro football, baseball, college football and all other sports wagering will also be offered. You must be 21 or older to place a wager.

The Dover races available for wagering that weekend include the “Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200” NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race on Saturday, Oct. 5 and the “Drydene 400” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Oct. 6.

The “Drydene 400” is the first event in the Round of 12 in the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series postseason and the 100th NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover. The Monster Mile will be just the 10th track in the nation to have hosted 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events.

Dover Downs Hotel & Casino is an agent of the Delaware Lottery. The Delaware Lottery is a partner of Dover International Speedway, and will have a featured booth located near the FanZone during the tripleheader weekend. The Delaware Lottery will be selling its full line of products, including football parlay wagering.

Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Race & Sports Book, located inside the casino, will also be open all weekend for sports betting. Hours are 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday, Oct. 4, 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, Oct. 5 and 9 a.m. to midnight on Sunday, Oct. 6. Winning tickets on bets placed at the sports betting station near the Monster Monument can be redeemed there, at the Race & Sports Book, or by following the mailing instructions on the back of the ticket.

For more information on Dover Downs Hotel & Casino events and offerings, visit doverdowns.com or contact VIP services at 800-711-5882.

The Oct. 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend also includes the “General Tire 125” NASCAR K&N Pro Series East season finale on Friday, Oct. 4.

In addition to the iconic gold Monster trophies given to the race winners, fans can also enjoy free Harlem Globetrotters performances (Sunday), the Budweiser Clydesdales (all weekend), a free Grand Funk Railroad concert on the Xfinity Stage at Victory Plaza (Sunday), Micro Wrestling Federation matches (Saturday and Sunday), a Winston Cup Mobile Museum display (all weekend) and much more in the FanZone as Dover continues its 50th Anniversary celebration.

Keep up to date on all 50th Anniversary announcements and schedules by visiting DoverSpeedway.com or calling (800) 441-RACE. You can also keep up with all track activities at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

