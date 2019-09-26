Members of 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class Named Grand Marshals for Bank of America ROVAL™ 400

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 26, 2019) – Two of NASCAR’s most successful drivers will join a NASCAR and Super Bowl championship-winning car owner and a legendary engine builder and crew chief as grand marshals for Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Tony Stewart, Bobby Labonte, Joe Gibbs and Waddell Wilson – the architects of numerous Charlotte victories from the cockpit, pit box and engine shop – will give the command to start engines for the cutoff race in Round 1 of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Mario Andretti, one of the greatest racing drivers of all time, will serve as Honorary Pace Car Driver aboard the Toyota Camry XSE pace car.

Additional dignitaries for this weekend’s festivities include:

Bank of America ROVAL™ 400

Grand Marshals: Tony Stewart, Joe Gibbs, Bobby Labonte and Waddell Wilson from the 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame class

Tony Stewart, Joe Gibbs, Bobby Labonte and Waddell Wilson from the 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame class Honorary Pace Car Driver: Mario Andretti, motorsports legend

Mario Andretti, motorsports legend Honorary Starter: Charles Bowman, Bank of America’s market president for North Carolina and Charlotte

Charles Bowman, Bank of America’s market president for North Carolina and Charlotte National Anthem Singer: Lindsay Ell, Stoney Creek Records country music singer and songwriter

Lindsay Ell, Stoney Creek Records country music singer and songwriter Invocation: Charles White, Chaplain of North Carolina National Guard

