RCR Event Preview – Charlotte Motor Speedway II

Richard Childress Racing’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series history at the Charlotte ROVAL… In three previous Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, Richard Childress Racing’s best finish is 11th.

RCR in the MENCS … In 2,977 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 51 pole awards,108 wins, 489 top-five finishes and 1,074 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.7 and an average finishing position of 16.2. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, six NASCAR Xfinity Series titles, two NASCAR Truck Series titles and one ARCA Menards Series title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

This Week’s Jack Daniel’s Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Charlotte Motor Speedway … Dillon has one Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, retiring early from the inaugural edition of the race last year with a 39th-place finish following a mid-race on-track incident. He is a former race winner in the oval configuration of the track.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

For the Charlotte ROVAL race, they’ve changed that chicane on the backstretch a little bit. How much of a difference do you think that may make?

“I think it will make a big difference. Last year we saw a lot of guys flying through the air in practice trying to gain speed through that section, but now it will be a little bit more technical. It will make the corner going into the start/finish line that much more important because you’ll be going a little bit slower when you get there. You have to have a car that brakes well and reacts well. I think it’s a positive change for the track.”

Daniel Hemric and the No. 8 Cat Next Gen Excavators Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL … Hemric will be making his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course during this weekend’s 109-lap event. The Kannapolis, North Carolina, native made his second-career Cup Series start at the ROVAL in 2018, starting 11th and finishing 23rd after being involved in the day’s largest incident.

DANIEL HEMRIC QUOTE:

What can you take from your experience running both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup Series events at the Charlotte ROVAL last year and apply to this weekend’s race?

“I thought we had a pretty good shot to win last year’s Xfinity Series race at the ROVAL, but I wheel-hopped coming through the final chicane, had to serve a stop-and-go penalty and still came back to finish 10th. We were fast all weekend with the Cup car last year as well. We were running inside the top 10 late in the race but were caught up in that melee into Turn 1 and that hurt the overall result at the end of the day. Anytime you’re racing in front of your hometown it is special. The track has implemented the new backstretch chicane, and from what I can tell it is way slower than what was there for last year’s race. It seems to be very slow and very technical. That is going to change things up a lot this year. It will change everyone’s gear ratios, the approach to that part of the track, and I feel like it will become a valuable passing zone. Last year, it was kind of like a life-or-death decision to make a pass through there – which made it fun for the drivers and exciting for the fans. This year, you will need to be more patient and have more technique to not only get through that section of the track but to make passes there. I’m pumped to get there, I’m pumped to carry this amazing Cat Next Gen Excavator scheme on our No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, and I’m pumped to see what we can do.”

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s ROVAL … In three Series starts at the Concord-based road course configuration, RCR has completed 165 laps of the 165 (100 percent) that they have competed. RCR has accumulated two top-10 finishes, led 4 laps and averages a starting position of 9.0 and finishing position of 11.0.

Richmond Review … Tyler Reddick placed 10th and Joe Graf Jr. placed 14th during last Friday’s GoBowling 250 at Richmond Raceway.

Round of 12 … Richmond Raceway opens the Round of 12 for the Xfinity Series Playoffs. The round will continue through Charlotte Motor Speedway and conclude at Dover International Speedway. Eight drivers will move on to the next round.

The Points …Tyler Reddick is third in the Xfinity Series Playoff standings.

Tyler Reddick and the No. 2 Emerson Chevrolet Camaro at Charlotte Motor Speedway … Tyler Reddick has one previous NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, starting third and finishing ninth there last year. Reddick won the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s oval configuration earlier this year.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

With everyone having a year under their belt on racing at the ROVAL, how do you expect this year’s event to go, knowing they made a change to the backstretch chicane?

“I’m really looking forward to getting out on the track Friday for practice and seeing just how different the course will be with the changes Charlotte Motor Speedway made to the backstretch. I actually got a chance to walk the backstretch last week when I was at the speedway for their Paint the Wall Pink event. It’s a pretty significant change they made, at least visually, so I’m interested to see how it will translate when I’m in our No. 2 Emerson Camaro. Last year, the chicane was an area I lost a lot of time to the rest of the field in and never really got a handle on, so I’m up for the challenge of figuring it out this year. Maybe the change will end up helping me out with that. There are a lot of different ways to tear up a racecar at the ROVAL, so we just need to be smart, have a clean race and move on to Dover.”