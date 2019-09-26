SWING by the New Kids Zone Featuring a One-of-a-Kind Playground in the Talladega Garage Experience, Opening this October

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Swings and slides and merry-go-rounds, oh my! Talladega Superspeedway’s littlest fans have even more reason to be excited for the track’s upcoming NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader weekend, Oct. 11-13, when they see the addition of the brand-new playground that will be located in the Talladega Garage Experience, debuting this October.

Talladega Superspeedway has teamed up with Play & Park Structures to help NASCAR’s youngest fans experience something similar to what they might observe during a race day at the track and live it out in the new play area that will sit just outside the Talladega Garage Experience’s massive BIG BILL’S Open Air Social Club, the epicenter of the Garage Experience’s 140,000 square foot space.

The overall play environment will feature a poured, in-place track that will simulate the actual 2.66-mile track and feature authentic sounds from the race track. Children will get the chance to race each other around the perimeter and time themselves using the lap timer. A kids’ size race car that can accommodate two children will be positioned to enter the pit stop area and will include an interactive voice module panel that children can power by turning a kinetic rotor to generate pit stop commands such as ‘Tighten up the lug nuts’ and ‘Gas it up!’

There will also be a play tower that will face the play area’s start-finish line and will feature an interactive announcer panel where children can generate familiar calls such as ‘Drivers, start your engines!’ and ‘Checkered flag, everyone’s a winner!’ Swings, slides, climbing and spinning will keep the youngsters entertained throughout the entire race weekend.

Kids will also get the chance to take a selfie in one of the multiple photo stations located in the Kids Zone and throughout the Talladega Garage Experience. Play & Park Structures is debuting their newest selfie product – the Swirl with Me – an inclusive merry-go-round that features built-in cell phone slots that allow parents to capture the glee on their children’s faces as they spin. So whether it’s posing with a “driver” or at the winner’s circle trophy photo panel, there are plenty of photo opportunities for families to capture those special moments.

Local race fan and Hueytown, AL native Angela Collins, is the recreation consultant who collaborated on this project. She is the owner of Hammill Recreation.

Other items families can enjoy in the Talladega Garage Experience include $4 or less Value-Priced Concessions, Game Zone, Entertainment Stage for local music, Driver Q&A’s and other interviews, social areas, Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations post race, Sunday pre-race ceremonies and Driver Introductions at the Start-Finish line and much more!

Families who have access on Sunday (Oct. 13) have the option to go behind-the-scenes at the biggest track in NASCAR and participate in the Kids VIP Experience presented by Children’s of Alabama. These exclusive “pre-race” options include:

NEW! Fist Bump Alley backstage at Driver Introductions

NEW! Gatorade Victory Lane Celebration

Hot Lap around the mammoth track in a Grand Marshal car

Guided Garage/Hauler Tour

Drivers Meeting Red Carpet Experience

Pit Box Tour with a race team

The youngsters can choose one of the eight experiences on a first-come, first-served basis once at the Kids Station (opens at 8 a.m. CDT), which will be located near the Kids Zone. There is a two-kids, per-one adult limit

The Sugarlands Shine 250 for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series will kick off the track’s 50th Anniversary, action-packed weekend on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 12:30 p.m. CDT. The anchor event, the 1000Bulbs.com 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, is scheduled for a 1 p.m. CDT start on Sunday, Oct. 13. Both will serve as key playoff events in each series.

For more information or tickets for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 or the Sugarlands Shine 250, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

