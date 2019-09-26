Weekend Schedule for Charlotte Roval

This weekend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series head to Charlotte Motor Speedway. It will serve as the elimination race in the Round of 16 Cup Series Playoffs, trimming the field to 12 drivers. Ryan Blaney won the inaugural Bank of America Roval 400 last year.

The Xfinity Series will feature the second of three playoff races in the Round of 12 at Charlotte. Chase Briscoe returns as the defending race winner. The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series is off and will return to competition at Talladega Superspeedway Saturday, Oct. 12.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, Sept. 27

12:05 p.m. – 12:55 p.m.: Cup Series First Practice (Tape delay at 2 p.m.) – NBCSN/ NBC Sports App

1:05 p.m. – 2:25 p.m.: Xfinity Series First Practice – NBC Sports App

3:05 p.m. – 3:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series Final Practice – NBCSN

4:40 P.M.: Cup Series Qualifying – Multi-Vehicle/Two Rounds – NBCSN/PRN/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Saturday, Sept. 28

11:05 A.M. – 11:55 a.m.: Cup Series Second Practice – NBC Sports App

12:10 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – Impound Multi-Vehicle/Two Rounds – NBC Sports App/NBCSN joins at 12:30 p.m.

2 p.m. – 2:50 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina (155.3 miles, 67 laps), Stage 1 ends on Lap 20, Stage 2 ends on Lap 40, Final Stage ends on Lap 67 – NBCSN/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, Sept. 29

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 (248.52 miles, 109 laps) Stage 1 ends on Lap 25, Stage 2 ends on Lap 50, Final Stage ends on Lap 109 – NBC/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Cup Series Playoff Standings Prior to Bank of America Roval 400

Rank Driver Points Starts Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts Pts From Cutoff 1 Martin Truex Jr. 2,141 28 6 5 41 In On Wins 2 Kevin Harvick 2,120 28 3 5 28 Clinched on Points 3 Kyle Busch 2,117 28 4 11 46 Clinched on Points 4 Brad Keselowski 2,106 28 3 4 24 55 5 Denny Hamlin 2,105 28 4 3 30 54 6 Joey Logano 2,101 28 2 9 29 50 7 Chase Elliott 2,088 28 2 4 18 37 8 Kyle Larson 2,076 28 0 4 5 25 9 Ryan Newman 2,065 28 0 0 0 14 10 Ryan Blaney 2,059 28 0 2 4 8 11 Aric Almirola 2,054 28 0 1 1 3 12 William Byron 2,053 28 0 1 1 2 13 Alex Bowman 2,051 28 1 0 5 -2 14 Clint Bowyer 2,049 28 0 0 0 -4 15 Kurt Busch 2,039 28 1 3 11 -14 16 Erik Jones 2,008 28 1 0 5 -45

Xfinity Series Playoff Standings Prior to Drive for the Cure 250

Rank Driver Points Starts Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts Pts From Cutoff 1 Christopher Bell (P) 2,115 27 7 17 62 In On Wins 2 Cole Custer (P) 2,093 27 6 6 44 60 3 Tyler Reddick (P) 2,071 27 5 4 44 38 4 Austin Cindric (P) 2,067 27 2 1 17 34 5 Justin Allgaier (P) 2,054 27 0 5 12 21 6 Michael Annett (P) 2,051 27 1 1 9 18 7 Chase Briscoe # (P) 2,050 27 1 2 12 17 8 Noah Gragson # (P) 2,048 27 0 1 5 15 9 Brandon Jones (P) 2,033 27 0 3 4 -15 10 Ryan Sieg (P) 2,029 27 0 1 1 -19 11 Justin Haley # (P) 2,028 27 0 1 3 -20 12 John H. Nemechek # (P) 2,027 27 0 0 0 -21

