Weekend Schedule for Charlotte Roval

This weekend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series head to Charlotte Motor Speedway. It will serve as the elimination race in the Round of 16 Cup Series Playoffs, trimming the field to 12 drivers. Ryan Blaney won the inaugural Bank of America Roval 400 last year.

The Xfinity Series will feature the second of three playoff races in the Round of 12 at Charlotte. Chase Briscoe returns as the defending race winner. The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series is off and will return to competition at Talladega Superspeedway Saturday, Oct. 12.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, Sept. 27

12:05 p.m. – 12:55 p.m.: Cup Series First Practice (Tape delay at 2 p.m.) – NBCSN/ NBC Sports App

1:05 p.m. – 2:25 p.m.: Xfinity Series First Practice – NBC Sports App

3:05 p.m. – 3:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series Final Practice – NBCSN

4:40 P.M.: Cup Series Qualifying – Multi-Vehicle/Two Rounds – NBCSN/PRN/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Saturday, Sept. 28

11:05 A.M. – 11:55 a.m.: Cup Series Second Practice – NBC Sports App

12:10 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – Impound Multi-Vehicle/Two Rounds – NBC Sports App/NBCSN joins at 12:30 p.m.

2 p.m. – 2:50 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina (155.3 miles, 67 laps), Stage 1 ends on Lap 20, Stage 2 ends on Lap 40, Final Stage ends on Lap 67 – NBCSN/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, Sept. 29

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 (248.52 miles, 109 laps) Stage 1 ends on Lap 25, Stage 2 ends on Lap 50, Final Stage ends on Lap 109 –  NBC/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Cup Series Playoff Standings Prior to Bank of America Roval 400

RankDriverPointsStartsRace WinsStage WinsPlayoff PtsPts From Cutoff
1Martin Truex Jr.2,141286541In On Wins
2Kevin Harvick2,120283528Clinched on Points
3Kyle Busch2,1172841146Clinched on Points
4Brad Keselowski2,10628342455
5Denny Hamlin2,10528433054
6Joey Logano2,10128292950
7Chase Elliott2,08828241837
8Kyle Larson2,0762804525
9Ryan Newman2,0652800014
10Ryan Blaney2,059280248
11Aric Almirola2,054280113
12William Byron2,053280112
13Alex Bowman2,05128105-2
14Clint Bowyer2,04928000-4
15Kurt Busch2,039281311-14
16Erik Jones2,00828105-45

Xfinity Series Playoff Standings Prior to Drive for the Cure 250

Rank Driver Points Starts Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts Pts From Cutoff
1 Christopher Bell (P) 2,115 27 7 17 62 In On Wins
2 Cole Custer (P) 2,093 27 6 6 44 60
3 Tyler Reddick (P) 2,071 27 5 4 44 38
4 Austin Cindric (P) 2,067 27 2 1 17 34
5 Justin Allgaier (P) 2,054 27 0 5 12 21
6 Michael Annett (P) 2,051 27 1 1 9 18
7 Chase Briscoe # (P) 2,050 27 1 2 12 17
8 Noah Gragson # (P) 2,048 27 0 1 5 15
9 Brandon Jones (P) 2,033 27 0 3 4 -15
10 Ryan Sieg (P) 2,029 27 0 1 1 -19
11 Justin Haley # (P) 2,028 27 0 1 3 -20
12 John H. Nemechek # (P) 2,027 27 0 0 0 -21

