Weekend Schedule for Charlotte Roval

This weekend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series head to Charlotte Motor Speedway. It will serve as the elimination race in the Round of 16 Cup Series Playoffs, trimming the field to 12 drivers. Ryan Blaney won the inaugural Bank of America Roval 400 last year.
The Xfinity Series will feature the second of three playoff races in the Round of 12 at Charlotte. Chase Briscoe returns as the defending race winner. The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series is off and will return to competition at Talladega Superspeedway Saturday, Oct. 12.
All times are Eastern.
Friday, Sept. 27
12:05 p.m. – 12:55 p.m.: Cup Series First Practice (Tape delay at 2 p.m.) – NBCSN/ NBC Sports App
1:05 p.m. – 2:25 p.m.: Xfinity Series First Practice – NBC Sports App
3:05 p.m. – 3:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series Final Practice – NBCSN
4:40 P.M.: Cup Series Qualifying – Multi-Vehicle/Two Rounds – NBCSN/PRN/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Saturday, Sept. 28
11:05 A.M. – 11:55 a.m.: Cup Series Second Practice – NBC Sports App
12:10 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – Impound Multi-Vehicle/Two Rounds – NBC Sports App/NBCSN joins at 12:30 p.m.
2 p.m. – 2:50 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN
3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina (155.3 miles, 67 laps), Stage 1 ends on Lap 20, Stage 2 ends on Lap 40, Final Stage ends on Lap 67 – NBCSN/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Sunday, Sept. 29
2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 (248.52 miles, 109 laps) Stage 1 ends on Lap 25, Stage 2 ends on Lap 50, Final Stage ends on Lap 109 – NBC/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Cup Series Playoff Standings Prior to Bank of America Roval 400
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|Starts
|Race Wins
|Stage Wins
|Playoff Pts
|Pts From Cutoff
|1
|Martin Truex Jr.
|2,141
|28
|6
|5
|41
|In On Wins
|2
|Kevin Harvick
|2,120
|28
|3
|5
|28
|Clinched on Points
|3
|Kyle Busch
|2,117
|28
|4
|11
|46
|Clinched on Points
|4
|Brad Keselowski
|2,106
|28
|3
|4
|24
|55
|5
|Denny Hamlin
|2,105
|28
|4
|3
|30
|54
|6
|Joey Logano
|2,101
|28
|2
|9
|29
|50
|7
|Chase Elliott
|2,088
|28
|2
|4
|18
|37
|8
|Kyle Larson
|2,076
|28
|0
|4
|5
|25
|9
|Ryan Newman
|2,065
|28
|0
|0
|0
|14
|10
|Ryan Blaney
|2,059
|28
|0
|2
|4
|8
|11
|Aric Almirola
|2,054
|28
|0
|1
|1
|3
|12
|William Byron
|2,053
|28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|13
|Alex Bowman
|2,051
|28
|1
|0
|5
|-2
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|2,049
|28
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|15
|Kurt Busch
|2,039
|28
|1
|3
|11
|-14
|16
|Erik Jones
|2,008
|28
|1
|0
|5
|-45
Xfinity Series Playoff Standings Prior to Drive for the Cure 250
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|Starts
|Race Wins
|Stage Wins
|Playoff Pts
|Pts From Cutoff
|1
|Christopher Bell (P)
|2,115
|27
|7
|17
|62
|In On Wins
|2
|Cole Custer (P)
|2,093
|27
|6
|6
|44
|60
|3
|Tyler Reddick (P)
|2,071
|27
|5
|4
|44
|38
|4
|Austin Cindric (P)
|2,067
|27
|2
|1
|17
|34
|5
|Justin Allgaier (P)
|2,054
|27
|0
|5
|12
|21
|6
|Michael Annett (P)
|2,051
|27
|1
|1
|9
|18
|7
|Chase Briscoe # (P)
|2,050
|27
|1
|2
|12
|17
|8
|Noah Gragson # (P)
|2,048
|27
|0
|1
|5
|15
|9
|Brandon Jones (P)
|2,033
|27
|0
|3
|4
|-15
|10
|Ryan Sieg (P)
|2,029
|27
|0
|1
|1
|-19
|11
|Justin Haley # (P)
|2,028
|27
|0
|1
|3
|-20
|12
|John H. Nemechek # (P)
|2,027
|27
|0
|0
|0
|-21
