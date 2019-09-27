TEAM CHEVY AT ROVAL: Post-Qualifying Notes and Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY ROAD COURSE

BANK OF AMERICA ROVAL 400

TEAM CHEVY POST-QUALIFYING NOTES AND QUOTES

SEPTEMBER 27, 2019

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 UNIFIRST CAMARO ZL1

2nd ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT PLANS CAMARO ZL1

4th JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

7th KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 CLOVER CAMARO ZL1

12th CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 VELVEETA CAMARO ZL1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st William Byron (Chevrolet)

2nd Alex Bowman (Chevrolet)

3rd Joey Logano (Ford)

4th Jimmie Johnson (Chevrolet)

5th Clint Bowyer (Ford)

NBC will telecast the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course live at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday, September 29. The NBC Sports Gold app will stream the race and live coverage can also be found on PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY NOTES AND QUOTES:

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 UNIFIRT CAMARO ZL1 – Pole Winner

SO YOU MESSED-UP THE LAST CHICANE?

“Yeah, we’re going to have to fix a quarter-panel. I kind of missed that one, but I was trying to get all I could. I knew I was a little bit weak under the brakes the first couple of runs in Q-trim today, so I tried to fix it and maybe fixed it a little bit too good. But, the guys did a great job with this car and it really takes every corner around this race track to get a pole. I knew we could qualify Top 5, but I really wanted the pole and really kind of went out there and got it. So, I’m really proud of this UniFirst team, it’s going to be great to start up front.”

YOU HAVE TWO EXCELLENT COACHES HERE IN JEFF GORDON AND MAX PAPIS, AS WELL, BUT YOU SPENT SO MUCH TIME ON THE SIMULATOR THIS WEEK, DID THAT HELP YOU GET READY FOR TODAY?

“Yeah, for sure Max and I were out at the karting track on Monday and we actually took (crew chief) Chad (Knaus) out there with us, which I think helped. He did a good job. So, I had fun. Road courses were a big struggle for me when I first started racing and it’s progressively gotten better and I really enjoy them now. Now it’s all about racing and it’s good to have two hometown poles.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT PLANS CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 2nd

“That run wasn’t the best. I know it could have been better. William (Byron) just did a great job there getting through the corners. It’s definitely a positive to be starting on the front row and we just have to focus on getting stage points on Sunday. Very proud of this Nationwide #REALtirement team and the hard work they put in today.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 4th

“I felt good. The car had a little bit more pace in it. I got a little too excited and tried too hard for a pole. I know there were two areas that I left some speed on the table. It’s such a technical track and the risk versus reward battle here is a tough one. You can lose so much and I definitely know I left some time on the table in two spots.”

DID YOU LEARN ANYTHING FROM LAST YEAR’S RACE THAT YOU CAN BRING TO THIS WEEKEND?

“Yeah, there are some reference points around the track. Certainly, a setup for a starting point, so that was nice to have. We really didn’t make very many laps today because we had last year’s race to build off of.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 CLOVER CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 7th

“Our team is pretty confident coming here to the ROVAL, and we had a decent opening day. We have a few adjustments to make on our race setup to get the balance closer to where we need it, so we’ll focus on that tomorrow. Our lap in the opening round of qualifying was pretty good, just needed a little more drive off. The first lap in the final round was looking good but I made a mistake and wheel-hopped the car, which made me miss the chicane on the back. We didn’t have much time to get in a second lap, but posted a decent time and got a good starting spot for Sunday.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 19th

“I just missed a downshift on the back and started wheel hopping. We will work on it tomorrow and get it ready for Sunday.”

BUBBA WALLACE, NO. 43 LEITHCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 25th

“I felt fine. Obviously, we know the driver of the 43 struggles when we come to these road course places. For the mentality this year going into these races, it’s basically like ‘I don’t care’ mode. It’s not like I’m going to go out there and run over everything, it’s just one of those I don’t care how bad I am. I won’t try so hard and I haven’t; we’ve actually been a lot better. I’ve crossed all three road course races, so it’s been nice. I’m sure anyone else could climb in that car in put it on the pole, but I just struggle with the feel of turning right. I just need to do more of it, I guess. All in all, it’s been a good day. We ended up 25th, usually we’re in the thirties. Practice, qualifying, practice again; we’re really, really slow. So, I’m in the twenties now and it’s a baby step.”

