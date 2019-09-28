Nemechek earns top-10 finish at Charlotte

Normally at the Charlotte Roval, you expect chaos and an action-packed race for most of the drivers. For John Hunter Nemechek, it was an uneventful day although he did have a few close calls in the No. 23 Fire Alarm Services Chevrolet.

Nemechek qualified 14th, placed sixth in Stage 1 and 11th in the second stage. Hoping to do a little better than last week’s finish at Richmond, the GMS Racing driver was able to come home in the seventh position in his first-ever Charlotte Roval race.

“First time at the Roval, it was a fun experience, good day for us,” Nemechek told PRN Radio. “Battle back from adversity and ended up seventh. Every point matters in this situation. Didn’t have a very good second stage, but had a decent first stage. The last stage we ended up fairly well. Proud of the guys, proud of the effort, Fire Alarm Services and everyone involved.”

“The owner of Fire Alarm actually texted me today, asked me where I thought we could run and I said, I hope we get a top-eight today and we did it, finished seventh. Huge shout out to them for being a huge supporter of mine and Maury Gallagher (Owner) for the opportunity, I’m blessed to be able to come out here and run full time.”

With the conclusion of the Round of 12 at Dover Motor Speedway next Saturday, Nemechek and the No. 23 currently sit ninth, 11 points behind the cut-off.