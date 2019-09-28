Reddick plays strategy to finish runner up at Charlotte Roval

It wasn’t the dominating race that we normally see by Tyler Reddick and the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. Reddick qualified in second but was really nowhere to be found throughout the Drive for the Cure 250.

Reddick was playing track position by pitting at the end of the stages hoping to assume the lead and be up front for yet another win in the Playoffs. However, it was a ho-hum day for the No. 2 Emerson Chevy, somehow finishing second but not scoring any stage points.

“This has kind of been the story of our year,” Reddick said to PRN Radio. “We have what looked liked to be really good days. I honestly just made a lot of mistakes here recently. The nice part about making those mistakes is we have been able to rebound and get really good finishes.”

“Our Emerson Copeland Chevrolet missed the chicane on the first lap. We just had all the odds stacked up against for the day and make us work a lot harder than we should have too, but it’s good practice in case we ever need it.”

By scoring the win at Las Vegas a couple of weeks ago, Reddick is already locked into the Round of 8.