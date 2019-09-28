Toyota Racing NXS Charlotte Road Course – Post-Race Report

Supra Drivers Survive Road-Course Chaos

Christopher Bell Leads Toyota with Top-12 Finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

CONCORD, N.C. (September 28, 2019) – In a race of chaos for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Christopher Bell survived a Stage 3 penalty, coming from the back of the field with seven laps to go to finish 12th at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Race 28 of 33 – 155.3 miles, 67 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, AJ Allmendinger*

2nd, Tyler Reddick*

3rd, Austin Cindric*

4th, Justin Allgaier*

5th, Noah Gragson*

12th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

13th, HARRISON BURTON

16th, BRANDON JONES

18th, TIMMY HILL

21st, JOEY GASE

35th, TOMMY JOE MARTINS

36th, CHAD FINCHUM

38th, JJ YELEY

*non-Toyota driver

Christopher Bell was the top-Toyota driver in Saturday afternoon’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

Bell led 19 laps (of 67) on the way to a 12th-place finish in the final road-course event of the season.

Supra teammate Harrison Burton (13th) also finished in the top-15 while Playoff driver Brandon Jones was 16th.

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Rheem – Gemaire Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 12th

What happened there with Chase Briscoe?

“I thought our Rheem Supra was really, really fast all day long. We were really good in the first and second stage and then the third stage, I just, for whatever reason, got a little bit tight and couldn’t keep up with those guys. The 98 (Chase Brisco) was really fast and I was going to let him go as soon as he got beside me and then whenever we got into the chicane, he didn’t leave me any option besides running me off the race track. At that point, I was just going to race him back as hard as I could.”

Did you think you’d get the penalty by NASCAR for missing the chicane?

“I knew it was a penalty to miss the chicane, but there was a clause in there in the driver’s meeting where if you missed the chicane due to an incident, NASCAR would review it. I figured that me getting run off the race track and having no other option was a justifiable reason, but I guess not.”

Analyze your day for us.

“Well, we were really good. We had a really fast Rheem Supra and then it kind of just got away from us a little bit on that last stage. We were just really tight for some reason. Not the finish we wanted, but I’m thankful that we got the win last week in Richmond.”

How will you handle your relationship with Chase Briscoe moving forward?

“We haven’t ever had any issues before. He’s a hard racer, I’m a hard racer. If he has a problem with it, he can come ask me my opinion. That’s that.”

BRANDON JONES, No. 19 Juniper Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 16th

Talk about your day today.

“I knew this race would be a wild card for us. I had some good stages and got some pretty decent points and was running really good at the end, we just had another race taken away from us there from some other driver. I hate it. This was going to be great for us and then Dover we were going to have a lot of momentum built up. I still think this team does (have momentum). We’ve got a lot of speed. We ran great at Dover last time, so I’m ready to get this one behind us and go on to Dover.”

# # #

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit ToyotaNewsroom.com.