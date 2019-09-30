FRM Post-Race Report: Charlotte

Michael McDowell

No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang

Started: 22 | Finished: 12

“It was a solid day for us. We were heading for another top-10 finish, but contact with the No. 48 on the last lap cut my right front tire. We still were able to pull off a P12 finish, though. I’m really proud of my No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops team for all of their hard work. Thanks as always to our partners for all the ‘love.’ Onto Dover now.”

Matt Tifft

No. 36 Louis Kemp Crab Delights Ford Mustang

Started: 36 | Finished: 25

“This whole weekend has been a big learning experience for me. We struggled in practice, making some mistakes that backed the car into the fence and ultimately caused us to start at the back. Our No. 36 Louis Kemp Crab Delights team powered through and never gave up, though, coming out with a P25 finish. Thanks to our partners at Louis Kemp Crab Delights for joining us this weekend. Looking forward to having them back again in Kansas.”

David Ragan

No. 38 CITGARD Ford Mustang

Started: 27 | Finished: 35

“That wasn’t the finish we wanted for our No. 38 CITGARD Ford Mustang. We cut a left rear tire on that last restart and had to limp it back around under green. Unfortunately, we lost a lap at that point and our day was over, finishing 35th. It was great to have our partners at CITGARD with us on the car and in person. We’ll look forward to hopefully having them back with FRM again next year.”