Matt Tifft is a Safe Bet for the Delaware Lottery at Dover

Sports Betting Agency Teaming up with No. 36 Ford

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 1, 2019) – The Delaware Lottery, the state’s official sports betting agency, will partner with Matt Tifft and Front Row Motorsports (FRM) for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway on Oct. 6.

The modern Delaware Lottery started in 1975, after more than 100 years when no lotteries operated in the state. In 2018, full scale Sports Lottery wagering was introduced at the three Delaware casino sportsbooks. This weekend, race fans looking to wager on their favorite drivers will have the convenience of placing their bets on-site.

“We are very pleased to partner with Matt Tifft and Front Row Motorsports to help spread awareness of our on-site wagering” said Vernon Kirk, Director of the Delaware Lottery. “This adds an extra element of excitement to our weekend at the track.”

“I’m looking forward to having the Delaware Lottery on board with us,” said Tifft. “Sports betting has really grown in popularity lately and it provides another way for fans to engage with our sport. Now, fans have the added convenience of being able to place their bets right before heading to their seats.”

A sports betting station will be set up inside the Delaware Lottery booth, not far from the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza at Dover International Speedway. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5; and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6. Matt Tifft will visit the booth to interact with fans and sign autographs at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6.

The No. 36 Delaware Lottery Ford Mustang will make its debut at the Monster Mile on Friday, Oct. 4 for practice. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway will air Sunday, Oct. 6 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and MRN.