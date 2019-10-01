Special food and beer offerings available during Dover International Speedway’s Oct. 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend

DOVER, Del. (Oct. 1, 2019) – NASCAR fans can try regional-themed food selections ranging from scrapple to seafood as part of Dover International Speedway’s 50th Anniversary celebrations and then wash it down with local beer offerings as part of a collaboration with Delaware on Tap.

A partnership with SoDel Concepts, a restaurant group based in Rehoboth Beach, Del., saw their chefs design a special concession menu featuring many First State favorites.

The beverage offerings are presented in collaboration with Delaware on Tap, the Delaware Tourism Office’s smartphone application guide to the state’s craft beverage makers and the sponsor of The Hangout near the FanZone and the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza. The free download from the App Store and Google Play connects more than 30 breweries, wineries, distilleries, meaderies and cideries, features information on events, tours and transportation, and offers a free prize to users who visit 10 sites.

Four Delaware breweries will also bring two distinctive flavors each to The Hangout, presented by Delaware on Tap, near the FanZone and Monster Monument at Victory Plaza on Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6. The breweries and offerings include:

• Fordham/Dominion: (Spiced Harvest, Zombee Honey Brown Ale)

• Blue Earl: (Honeysuckle Rose, Hazy at Heart)

• Big Oyster: (Hammerhead, Shuckin Pumpkin)

• Mispillion: (War Badger, Pineapple Express)

Each draft will be $1 off on Sunday, Oct. 6 while brewers are on site from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Hangout, presented by Delaware on Tap, will also feature a full bar along with two signature cocktails: the “High Groove” and the “Splitter.” The Hangout opens at 9 a.m. on Oct. 5-6 and closes with 50 laps remaining during each day’s race.

The Delaware- and regional-themed food selections, available in a centralized location outside the track’s frontstretch grandstand, will include:

• Delaware Destroyer: Waffle-cut fries, crab béchamel, white cheddar, scallions, bacon and Old Bay seasoning

• Jimmie Jam: Hand-crafted scrapple bratwurst, apple sauerkraut, beer mustard

• Slingshot Scrapple Grilled Cheese: Haass scrapple, American cheese, fried egg and white bread

• Sticky Icky Fried Rice Bowl: Four-time award winning fried chicken morsels, shaved vegetables, fried egg and special sauce.

• The Ricky Bobby: Shake and bake fried chicken, hand-blended dry seasonings, buttermilk slaw and potato roll.

• Martin Truex Jr. Walking Clam Nacho: Sea Watch New England clam chowder, thick cut bacon, jack cheese, scallions. ($1 from every Walking Clam Nacho sold will go to the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation).

Restaurants, food trucks, tents and concession stands will also be on hand throughout the weekend, including:

• Zogg’s Sea Hogg food truck: Featuring tacos, cabbage wraps, po boys, mac and cheese and more

• Top Five BBQ Bakery food truck: Traditional barbecue favorites, including pulled chicken nachos and brisket

• Sherri’s Crab Cakes: More than 1 million crab cakes sold, made with lump and jumbo lump crab meat along with special spices

• Bunting’s Popcorn: Offers kettle corn, movie popcorn, cheeseburgers, pretzel dogs and cotton candy

• Frankie’s Monster Mile Café: Dover Downs mobile restaurant will have its many Italian treats, along with two bar and seating options, available in Victory Plaza

• Grotto Pizza: A favorite at the Delaware beaches and beyond

• Rita’s Water Ice: Terrific treat for sunny days in the grandstands

• Kona Ice of Bel Air (Street, Md.): Top flavors include lucky lime, island rush and monster mango

• Totally Nutz (Lancaster, Pa.): Fresh roasted, cinnamon-glazed nuts

• Cup O’Dough (Stevensville, Md.): Cookie dough and frozen chocolate-dipped treats

• The Milestone (Easton, Md.): Traditional Maryland seafood offerings

• Aries Concession Services (Daytona Beach Shores, Fla.): Soft pretzels and lemonade

The Oct. 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend includes the “General Tire 125” NASCAR K&N Pro Series East season finale on Friday, Oct. 4, the “Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200” NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race on Saturday, Oct. 5 and the “Drydene 400” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Oct. 6.

The “Drydene 400” is the first event in the Round of 12 in the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series postseason and the 100th NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover. The Monster Mile will be just the 10th track in the nation to have hosted 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events.

In addition to the iconic gold Monster trophies given to the race winners, fans can also enjoy free Harlem Globetrotters performances (Sunday), the Budweiser Clydesdales (all weekend), a free Grand Funk Railroad concert on the Xfinity Stage at Victory Plaza (Sunday), Micro Wrestling Federation matches (Saturday and Sunday), a Winston Cup Mobile Museum display (all weekend) and much more in the FanZone as Dover continues its 50th Anniversary celebration.

Keep up to date on all 50th Anniversary announcements and schedules by visiting DoverSpeedway.com or calling (800) 441-RACE. You can also keep up with all track activities at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

