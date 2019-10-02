DriveSmart buckles up again with Rick Ware Racing for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey: After a successful partnership at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in July, DriveSmart Warranty announced today that they returning to Rick Ware Racing and will sponsor the team’s efforts in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

Veteran driver JJ Yeley will return to the driving duties of the No. 52 DriveSmartWarranty.com Ford Mustang for Sunday’s Cup Series Playoff race.

In their debut together, Yeley drafted to a competitive 12th-place finish at the “World Center of Racing” two months ago.

DriveSmart continuously strives to protect families from high-cost repair bills. Aligning with a team that stays true to family-oriented values, RWR and DriveSmart have come together to help all NASCAR fans save money on unexpected auto repairs.

“We are very excited where we are going with DriveSmart Warranty,” said Rick Ware Racing team principal Rick Ware. “We kicked things off at Daytona in July and looking forward to having them with us again at Dover. We have been working on several projects since July and looking to build on what we have achieved going into the 2020 Cup Series season.

“DriveSmart CEO Daniel Rodd and his staff are exactly the kind of marketing partners we like to have at Rick Ware Racing, and they are great at promoting their involvement with our organization.”

Yeley, a native of Phoenix, Ariz. is poised to make his 20th career Cup start at the 1.0-mile track dubbed the “Monster Mile,” the 30th Cup Series race of the season.

The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season continues with the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway on Sun., Oct. 6 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90.

ABOUT DRIVESMART WARRANTY:

Founded in 2016, DriveSmart has redefined expectations and quickly grown into a leading extended auto warranty provider throughout the United States and Canada. We started with two goals in mind: to always stay true to our values & to save customers money on unexpected auto repairs. Today, we have exceeded these goals and have expanded from a local corporation to a nationwide corporation.

DriveSmart’s premium coverage offers protection and savings that cannot be found anywhere else on the market. With the inclusion of regular maintenance such as brake pads, oil changes and air conditioning repairs, DriveSmart policies lead the industry by providing more value than any leading competitor.