RCR Event Preview – Dover International Speedway II

Richard Childress Racing at Dover International Speedway … RCR has earned four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series wins at Dover International Speedway, one with Jeff Burton in September 2006 and three with Dale Earnhardt behind the wheel, including both events at the Monster Mile in 1989 as well as the spring race in 1993. RCR has also earned one pole award, 24 top-five and 57 top-10 finishes in 173 combined starts at the high-banked, one-mile oval. Childress, a former driver in NASCAR’s top division, contributed three of those top 10s from 1976-1980.

RCR in the MENCS … In 2,979 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 51 pole awards,108 wins, 489 top-five finishes and 1,074 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.7 and an average finishing position of 16.3. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, six NASCAR Xfinity Series titles, two Truck Series titles and one ARCA Menards Series title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

Catch the Action … The Delaware 400 at Dover International Speedway will be televised live Sunday, October 6 beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

This Week’s AAA Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Dover International Speedway … Dillon has 12 previous Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts to his credit at Dover International Speedway, earning his best finish of seventh in October 2018 and best start of ninth in June 2017. In eight previous NASCAR Xfinity Series appearances at the track, Dillon’s best finish is fourth in May 2015, and he is the June 2013 Xfinity Series pole sitter at the Monster Mile. The 2011 NASCAR Truck Series champion has two starts at the track in the Truck Series, earning his best finish of fourth in the May 2011 event. He also finished ninth at the track in a NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

Does Dover just drive like a giant Bristol or not so much?

“Not so much. There’s a lot of aero stuff that comes into play at Dover because you’re going so fast. You see different lines come into play as the rubber builds up. On the long run you can start running way up by the fence and find some speed so that’s always fun when you can move around and find speed on the long run and people fall off as you run. It’s a good place to go.”

How hard is that when you pick up rubber during the cautions?

“Yeah it’s just a process that we go through every week that we have to try and balance our car around. It can get difficult at times, but Dover is a place where it’s fun.”

Daniel Hemric and the No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Dover International Speedway … Hemric will be making his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start at Dover International Speedway during this weekend’s 400-mile event. The Kannapolis, North Carolina, native started 23rd and finished 25th at the ‘Monster Mile’ in May.

DANIEL HEMRIC QUOTE:

What was your biggest takeaway from the Cup Series race at Dover earlier this year that you can apply to this weekend’s 400-mile event?

“We really struggled at Dover as a company. The concrete racetracks have seemed to be our Achilles’ Heel this year, and we have not really been able to hone in on what we’re missing there. That being said, over the past few months the evolution of our race cars should help us going back to Dover this weekend. We have been going in the right direction in that regards. We had a 12th-place run at Bristol Motor Speedway in August – and that was a bit of a ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ moment for our program on the concrete tracks. I’m looking forward to getting to Dover and implementing some of that stuff we have learned over the last few months. I always enjoy going to Dover, though. We sat on the pole at Dover last fall in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race and have had strong runs on that side in the past. I feel really comfortable there and love getting around that place, but you’ve got to have a really good balance to attack it. That’s what we will look to do with this No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. It’s a great looking scheme on the car and means a lot to honor Lucas Oil’s 30th anniversary on the No. 8 Chevy this weekend.”

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Dover International Speedway … In 95 Series starts at the one-mile concrete oval, RCR has captured three victories with drivers Jeff Burton (2006) and Clint Bowyer (2006 and 2009). The Welcome, North Carolina, organization has accumulated six pole awards, 22 top-five finishes, 50 top-10 finishes, led 755 laps and averages a starting position of 10.8 and finishing position of 13.3. RCR has completed 17,695 laps of the 18,703 (94.6 percent) that they have competed.

Charlotte Review … Tyler Reddick started and finished second during Saturday’s ROVAL race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Round of 12 … Richmond Raceway opens the Round of 12 for the Xfinity Series Playoffs. The round will continue through Charlotte Motor Speedway and conclude at Dover International Speedway. Eight drivers will move on to the next round.

The Points … Tyler Reddick is third in the Xfinity Series Playoff standings.

Catch the Action … Coverage of this week’s Use Your Melon Driver Sober 200 at Dover International Speedway will be televised live on Saturday, October 5, beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Time on NBCSN. It will also be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Satellite Radio, channel 90.