Richard Childress Racing to Honor Lucas Oil’s 30th Anniversary on No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Dover International Speedway

Daniel Hemric’s No. 8 Chevrolet will commemorate 30 years of the lubricant and additives company at the ‘Monster Mile’

WELCOME, N.C. (October 2, 2019) – The 2019 season is a year of celebrating special anniversaries, and with that in mind Richard Childress Racing (RCR) will help celebrate long-time partner Lucas Oil’s 30th anniversary by running a commemorative scheme on Daniel Hemric’s No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for this weekend’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event at Dover International Speedway.

The special scheme will bring together a total of three special anniversaries, as both RCR and Dover International Speedway are also celebrating 50 years. Lucas Oil has served as the Official Lubricant of RCR and ECR Engines since 2014 and is the Official Motor Oil of ECR Engines. Together, RCR, ECR and Lucas Oil have gone to NASCAR Victory Lane over 20 times since the partnership began.

Much like RCR, Lucas Oil was founded by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, self-made businesspeople who came from humble beginnings and were able to build an organization into an internationally recognized brand.

“In addition to being a great friend over the years, Forrest Lucas and his team have developed outstanding high-performance products that have helped RCR and ECR Engines to succeed on the racetrack as well,” said Richard Childress, chairman and CEO, Richard Childress Racing. “We’re proud of our partnership with Lucas Oil and are honored to celebrate milestone anniversaries alongside one another.”

Throughout the 2019 season, RCR has been highlighting the partnership with Lucas Oil through a variety of content series, commemorative decals and now a special scheme on Hemric’s No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

For more information on today’s announcement, and all that is happening at RCR, please visit rcrracing.com.

About Lucas Oil

Forrest and Charlotte started Lucas Oil Products with the simple philosophy of producing only the best line of lubricants and additives available anywhere. Since its inception, Lucas has steadfastly adhered to this corporate objective. Through innovative product research and development, along with aggressive marketing programs, Lucas has established itself as a top selling additive line in the American truck stop industry. Lucas is also one of the fastest growing additive lines in the consumer automotive industry. A premium line of oils, greases and problem solving additives has helped to firmly establish Lucas as a prominent figure in this marketplace. Lucas has long been directly involved in the American racing industry through multiple vehicle sponsorships and racing event promotions, at all levels. Seeing a need for better lubricants in this industry, the Lucas people went to work again. The end result being a line of high performance engine oils and gear oils that are second-to-none in the racing industry.

About Richard Childress Racing

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR celebrates 50 years of racing in 2019 and has earned more than 200 victories and 15 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2019 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/American Ethanol/AAA/Symbicort/Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet) along with Rookie of the Year contender Daniel Hemric (No. 8 Caterpillar/ Bass Pro Shops/Liberty National Life Insurance/Cessna/VF Workwear Chevrolet). Its Xfinity Series program includes defending Series Champion Tyler Reddick (No. 2 Hurdl/Pinnacle Financial Partners/Anderson’s Maple Syrup Chevrolet) as well as select races with Kaz Grala (No. 21 Camaro).